Tifenn Dano Kwan joins Collibra as CMO

Collibra announced the appointment of Tifenn Dano Kwan as chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting to Collibra’s CEO and co-founder, Felix Van de Maele. She joins Collibra from Dropbox, where she served as CMO.

“Tifenn is an accomplished marketing executive with significant experience defining and leading world-class marketing strategies for some of the largest global SaaS organizations,” said Van de Maele.

“At Collibra, we know how important data is to business decisions, and Tifenn brings a refreshing data-driven, growth mindset to this role. I’m excited to work closely with her to take Collibra’s marketing strategy and team to the next level.”

Prior to joining Collibra, Tifenn held numerous marketing leadership roles at SAP, including as CMO of SAP Ariba, the world’s largest B2B network, and SAP Fieldglass.

During her most recent tenure as CMO of Dropbox, she transformed marketing into a sustainable and profitable engine of awareness and revenue growth by unifying the organization around a customer-centric approach powered by integrated digital experiences.

Tifenn holds a Masters of Law from L’ICES, l’Institut Catholique de Vendée and a Masters of Management from Audencia Business School. She is also a graduate of the Kellogg Executive Education CMO Program.

“The opportunity to join such an amazing company at a pivotal point in its growth was one I could not pass up,” said Dano Kwan.

“I’m a big believer in measuring everything you do and using data and analysis to guide strategic decision making, so I’m thrilled to join Collibra and share how we’re helping companies trust the data that matters to them.”

Tifenn is the latest in a series of executives with deep enterprise SaaS expertise who have come to Collibra in the last year, joining former Alteryx leaders Stuart Wilson (chief revenue officer) and Steve Walden (senior vice president of business development) and former Google executive Aileen Black (senior vice president of public sector).

Collibra, which provides the only end-to-end Data Intelligence platform, helps organizations discover, govern and trust data through integrated data governance, data catalog, data privacy, data quality and data lineage solutions.

The company, which is valued at $2.3 billion, recently completed its second acquisition, adding OwlDQ’s predictive data quality capabilities to the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud.