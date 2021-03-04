KIOXIA 1TB UFS shortens application storage capacity demanded by 5G

KIOXIA America announced sampling of its 1TB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices.

Housed in a 1.1mm-high package – making it the thinnest 1TB UFS offering available – the new product utilizes KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and achieves sequential read speed of up to 2,050MB/sec and sequential write speed of up to 1,200MB/sec.

Mobile devices are constantly evolving, and 5G networks are poised to deliver levels of speed, scale and complexities the likes of which have never been seen before.

Reaping the connectivity benefits of 5G – namely, faster downloads and reduced lag time – requires high performance and low power consumption. Additionally, with 5G making it easier and faster for users to store even more on their mobile devices, the storage requirements for smartphones and other applications are increasing at a rapid pace.

KIOXIA’s 1TB UFS brings the ultra-high speed read/write performance, low power consumption, shortened application launch times and storage capacity demanded by 5G and other digital consumer products.

The device integrates BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller, which performs error correction, wear leveling, logical-to-physical address translation and bad-block management for simplified system development.

“KIOXIA continues to demonstrate its leadership in UFS memory with the introduction of the world’s thinnest package 1TB UFS device,” noted Scott Beekman, senior director of managed flash memory products for KIOXIA America, Inc.

“As we scale to higher densities and increase performance, we enable the next generation of smartphones and mobile applications to continue to expand their features and capabilities.”

The new UFS 1TB device includes the following features: