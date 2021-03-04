Matt DeFrain joins MorganFranklin as senior director of cybersecurity business development

MorganFranklin Consulting announced the addition of Matt DeFrain to serve as the senior director of cybersecurity business development for the company’s cybersecurity practice.

Matt is a cybersecurity, operational resilience and crisis management leader who will help guide MorganFranklin clients across industries to improve their cybersecurity postures in the midst of increasing threats.

“Matt’s expertise is a great addition to the MorganFranklin team as he will continue to propel our mission to build exceptional cybersecurity initiatives for our clients and accelerate our growth as a premier consultancy,” said Pete Schile, managing director of cybersecurity services at MorganFranklin.

“The increasing demand for our practice and our customers’ needs for risk reduction led us to seek an addition to our team who can further our philosophy.”

Matt provides a wealth of experience, having spent more than 20 years assisting some of the world’s leading organizations to build cybersecurity, operational resilience and continuity, crisis management, IT resilience and recovery, third-party risk, and enterprise risk management capabilities.

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Matt served as the managing director of crisis management and resilience at Deloitte. He also served as the director of cybersecurity and business resilience at KPMG.

“I’m thrilled to join a team that is passionate about cybersecurity and resilience,” said DeFrain. “I’m excited to bring my experience to help MorganFranklin’s clients improve their cyber strategies, reduce their risk profiles, and maximize business resilience in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

MorganFranklin provides end-to-end client services that include program strategy; governance, risk and compliance; identity and access management, cybersecurity operations; incident response; business and technology resilience, risk intelligence; and a complete portfolio of managed security services.

Broader areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, assistance with IPO, M&A, and SPAC transactions, finance transformation, and the implementation of enterprise and cloud applications including NetSuite, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more.

MorganFranklin continues to experience rapid growth nationally amidst high demand for the firm’s services. MorganFranklin was acquired by Vaco in July 2019.