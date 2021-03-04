Onapsis Platform for SAP SuccessFactors ensures security and compliance in the intelligent enterprise

Onapsis announced the general availability of support for SAP SuccessFactors in The Onapsis Platform. The new support enables customers to quickly discover, assess, prioritize, and eliminate SAP SuccessFactors’ misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and authorization issues that can put sensitive data and processes at risk while also potentially impacting the interconnected enterprise.

SAP SuccessFactors is a leader in the cloud human capital management software market, with more than 400 enterprises going live with the solution in the first half of 2020 alone.

As organizations modernize human resource initiatives, they distribute sensitive employee and company information across a mix of on-premises and cloud applications. This transformation can create new security and compliance challenges that increase fraud and data privacy risks.

“SaaS applications such as SuccessFactors can introduce new risk into the business-critical application environment if security parameters are not continuously assessed to maintain a strong security posture,” said Marty Ray, Chief Information Security Officer at Fossil Group.

“To mitigate risk and ensure security and compliance of critical HR business processes and data privacy, it is essential to keep tabs on authorizations, segregation of duties, system configuration and integrations with other interconnected business systems at all times.”

The Onapsis Platform for SAP SuccessFactors is purpose-built to help HR IT, IT operations, information security, and audit and compliance teams get a complete view of cyber risk across the entire application environment both on-premises and in the cloud.

By using the solution’s powerful monitoring, automation, security, and reporting capabilities, enterprises can:

Discover : Identify all the SuccessFactors instances managed by the organization and understand the best practices for configuring authorization and access control for SuccessFactors ensuring proper segregation of duties and least privileged access to mitigate risk to SuccessFactors and the extended enterprise.

: Identify all the SuccessFactors instances managed by the organization and understand the best practices for configuring authorization and access control for SuccessFactors ensuring proper segregation of duties and least privileged access to mitigate risk to SuccessFactors and the extended enterprise. Assess : Establish cybersecurity and compliance benchmarks to continually assess SuccessFactors configurations policies to identify configuration mistakes and authorization issues and understand the scope and risk of interconnected systems.

: Establish cybersecurity and compliance benchmarks to continually assess SuccessFactors configurations policies to identify configuration mistakes and authorization issues and understand the scope and risk of interconnected systems. Prioritize : Proactively identify and prioritize issues to fix based on fraud, privacy and confidentiality impact across SuccessFactors, SaaS, cloud, hybrid, and on-premises mission-critical application environments.

: Proactively identify and prioritize issues to fix based on fraud, privacy and confidentiality impact across SuccessFactors, SaaS, cloud, hybrid, and on-premises mission-critical application environments. Comply: Automate the testing and validation of IT general controls to significantly reduce the burden of proving compliance with standards such as GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulations.

“In an interconnected application environment, it only takes one misconfigured system or security vulnerability to put your entire enterprise at risk,” said Anshuman Kanwar, GM of Products and Technology, Onapsis.

“While SuccessFactors offers built-in security, its controls can be tricky to configure and it does not provide cross-functional visibility. This has a direct impact on cybersecurity and privacy, which can result in fraud, and put sensitive company confidential information at risk.

The Onapsis Platform supporting SAP SuccessFactors helps teams get a complete understanding of risk within SaaS platforms while analyzing the impact across interconnected business processes.”

Onapsis has a long-standing relationship with SAP. The Onapsis Platform was recently named an SAP Endorsed App, joining a new category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Onapsis was one of the first cybersecurity and compliance platforms to receive this endorsement.

The Onapsis Platform for SuccessFactors release also follows the company’s $55 million growth funding round in October 2020, fueling its rapid expansion into the mission-critical SaaS application market.

Onapsis will continue its momentum in the market with support coming in 2021 for Salesforce, Workday, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud, and other leading SaaS applications.