Ping Identity appoints Diane Gherson to its board of directors

Ping Identity announced that Diane Gherson has joined the company’s board of directors.

Gherson served as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) for seven years, retiring in December 2020.

At IBM, she was responsible for the people and culture of the company’s 350,000+ global workforce. During her tenure as CHRO, Ms. Gherson redesigned all aspects of IBM’s people agenda and management systems to support a massive shift in the business portfolio, shaping a culture of continuous learning, innovation and agility.

She championed IBM’s global adoption of design thinking and agile methods at scale, driving a company-wide, co-created overhaul of performance management.

Gherson served as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) for seven years, retiring in December 2020. At IBM, she was responsible for the people and culture of the company’s 350,000+ global workforce.

During her tenure as CHRO, Ms. Gherson redesigned all aspects of IBM’s people agenda and management systems to support a massive shift in the business portfolio, shaping a culture of continuous learning, innovation and agility.

She championed IBM’s global adoption of design thinking and agile methods at scale, driving a company-wide, co-created overhaul of performance management.