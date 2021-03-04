Silverfort Unified Identity Protection platform allows the migration of all hybrid assets

Silverfort announced a new offering that enables organizations to consolidate Identity and Access Management for all their devices, applications and environments on Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

This new solution is being showcased during a virtual live session at Microsoft Ignite and follows dozens of enterprise customer wins involving Silverfort’s core platform over the past several months.

The Silverfort Unified Identity Protection platform allows customers to migrate all their hybrid assets, including non-web systems, into Azure AD where they can be centrally managed as if they were modern web applications.

This enables organizations to unify security policies, visibility and user experience across all systems and environments, including legacy on-premises resources that do not natively support integration with Azure AD or existing application proxies.

Silverfort will also present a webinar on How to consolidate identity protection for hybrid environments on Azure AD on April 7th at 12pm EST/ 9am PST.

“Identity is becoming the primary security control plane for enterprises, but it’s currently built in silos, lacking unified control and leaving many sensitive assets exposed,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO, Silverfort.

“Azure AD provides advanced IAM visibility and security and Silverfort now extends its coverage far beyond any other IAM solution, enabling unified identity protection. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft on this solution that we think will benefit every enterprise.”

“Microsoft has been on a mission to help companies protect their corporate identities, and take advantage of Azure AD as a universal identity platform for the modern workforce,” said Sue Bohn, Partner Director, Microsoft Identity Division at Microsoft.

“The integration with Silverfort allows customers to extend the power and flexibility of Azure AD to many additional resources and applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and unify their identity management and protection on Azure AD.”

Silverfort uses agentless and proxyless technology to seamlessly connect with IAM solutions across hybrid environments, and automatically discovers and analyzes applications and resources, including those that still rely on passwords and legacy protocols.

The platform accelerates and optimizes the migration of all applications to cloud-native identity platforms like Azure AD, while serving as a ‘bridge’ for assets that could not be migrated before, such as: