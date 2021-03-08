John Morgan joins Confluera as CEO

Confluera announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Morgan as the new CEO. A leader with a strong business vision, Morgan succeeds co-founder Abhijit Ghosh who will take on a new role as chief technology officer.

Morgan brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning early-stage startups to public companies including Microsoft, MobileIron, Nokia, and SonicWall.

Most recently, he was the general manager of security at F5 Networks where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a cybersecurity leader.

“Confluera had a record 2020 year and is poised to have an even greater success this year,” said Ravi Mhatre, founder and managing director of Lightspeed Venture.

“Confluera is executing on a vision to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry and we believe John is the leader who can take the company to the next level of growth and fully realize its potential. We’re thrilled to have John’s leadership as we aggressively expand our business.”

“Confluera is a unique company with incredible innovation,” said John Morgan, newly appointed Confluera CEO. “Despite all the recent advancements, average detection and response time to cyberattacks is over 6 months.

“Organizations need the necessary context and accuracy to stop cyberattacks early in their lifecycle. With our innovative patented technology, Confluera is poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity market, reducing the detection and response time from months to hours.”