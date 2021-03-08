Strata Maverics Identity Orchestrator extends Azure AD control to on-premise applications

Strata announced at Microsoft Ignite that its Maverics Identity Orchestrator platform for Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) enables organizations to migrate applications to the Cloud without rewriting them so identity can be centrally managed by Azure AD.

In addition, Strata allows companies to modernize on-premises apps by extending Azure AD authentication and access control capabilities to them with no code changes.

Businesses are increasingly using multiple cloud services. In these distributed environments there is no way to centrally manage identity and security policies across each cloud platform which all use unique, built-in identity systems.

Strata makes it possible to transition applications to Azure AD with no user experience changes and no burden on application teams, so organizations can manage and enforce consistent access across hybrid cloud environments. Strata’s ‘migration factory’ approach enables organizations to lift and shift apps, whether one or one thousand, quickly to the cloud.

According to Gartner, “Although many applications are now cloud-native, moving legacy to the cloud can present challenges. The identity models expected by legacy are not necessarily those that are native to the cloud.

“Therefore, providing an architecture that enables lift-and-shift, with minimal application reengineering, is highly desirable…. security and risk management leaders responsible for identity and access management and fraud detection should adopt an identity architecture consistent with modern cloud architecture, but make contingency plans to migrate legacy applications.

“Lifting and shifting them to the cloud will typically require additional IAM support through IAM data abstraction layers, mapping, and synchronization.”

“The next frontier in identity management will be based on a distributed architecture. Strata is accelerating this transition and the move to multi-cloud using the Maverics identity abstraction layer,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata.

“We are breaking enterprises free from legacy lock-in by enabling them to modernize and migrate apps to the cloud where identity can be unified in Azure AD. Maverics can do this without requiring any changes to existing app code bases.”

“Companies want to unify identity management for hybrid environments on a single modern solution like Azure AD to eliminate data silos and administrative overhead,” said Sue Bohn, partner director, Microsoft Identity at Microsoft Corp.

“Strata benefits customers by avoiding rip and replace projects, and enabling Azure AD to manage identity for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments without rewriting apps, compromising security or the user experience.”