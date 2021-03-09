Avaya announces devices designed to improve workstream collaboration

Avaya announced new devices designed to significantly improve workstream collaboration. This includes a redesigned Avaya Vantage K155 with Amazon Alexa built-in, as well as a new Avaya IP Conference Phone B129, and Avaya Huddle Camera HC010.

The Avaya Vantage K155 has been redesigned to deliver a new level of simplicity and productivity for the home office worker, providing a horizontal touch screen and physical keypad.

It is integrated with the Avaya Spaces workstream collaboration platform for immersive virtual communications and team collaboration, and extends Avaya’s Composable Home Office.

Leveraging the Avaya OneCloud portfolio of UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS solutions, the Composable Home Office empowers businesses to create personalized and more productive home office experiences for employees and customer service agents.

Avaya Vantage K155 provides a high-definition camera, wideband audio, wireless connection and new “screen shifting” technology to enable new flexibility when participating in a meeting.

Content, meeting participants, or both can be shifted to a larger screen based on the meeting dynamics at any given moment. For presenting content, one touch on the Avaya Vantage opens the same meeting on a laptop to enable presentation sharing options.

Avaya has integrated Amazon Alexa into the Avaya Vantage portfolio to provide easy access in the workplace to Alexa capabilities that many are accustomed to using in their home.

With Alexa built-in, employees can now ask their Avaya Vantage to dial them into their next meeting or advise them of their calendar for the day — in addition to numerous other Alexa capabilities. Amazon Alexa is initially available on Avaya Vantage devices in the U.S. and Canada.

“Avaya has enabled thousands of workers to have the same level of productivity in their home office as in the workplace.

“As we start returning to the business office, the script is flipped – and we need to ensure employees continue to enjoy the same capabilities they are using at home,” said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya EVP and Chief Product Officer.

“Amazon Alexa adds to the unique set of building blocks Avaya provides for our users to compose new employee and customer experiences.”

Additional new devices include: