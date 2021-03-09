Microsoft supports Paysafe’s move to cloud-based services

Paysafe announces a new multi-year, global deal which will see Microsoft support Paysafe’s strategic move to cloud-based transaction services.

As part of the collaboration, Paysafe is leveraging Microsoft Azure‘s open and flexible cloud computing platform and tools for its US payment processing and merchant services.

This will enable more agile delivery methods and establish a scalable global cloud footprint for Paysafe’s Card Present transaction systems.

Paysafe’s transition of its services to Azure is set to enhance its ability to deliver solutions to merchants in a way that is highly flexible.

This will enable the company to focus on new innovations to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving payments landscape with supporting infrastructure from Microsoft to help ensure the scalability and resilience of the solutions.

The agreement between Paysafe and Microsoft is the latest development in an ongoing and multi-faceted collaboration between the two companies which most recently saw Microsoft’s integration of Paysafe’s online cash solution, paysafecard, as a payment option for millions of Microsoft Store and Xbox.com customers across 22 countries.

There are plans to extend the availability to more countries and the Microsoft Store on Xbox consoles during the first half of 2021.

Roy Aston, Chief Information Officer at Paysafe, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft has many layers, and we are delighted to announce the latest extension of this to support the transition of our payment processing services to Microsoft Azure.

Our cloud strategy is designed to enable us to innovate at pace and scale with confidence, ensuring a world-class service for our merchants and an enhanced experience for our consumers.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Paysafe and support the company in delivering on its cloud strategy and vision,” said Trevor Nies, Sr. Director of Global Payments at Microsoft.

“Microsoft Azure products and services have a proven track record in enabling organisations to turn ideas into real-world, scalable and secure solutions. It is very exciting to see this play out in the way people pay and make purchases around the world.”