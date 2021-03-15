Robinhood appoints Caleb Sima as CSO

Caleb Sima has joined Robinhood as Chief Security Officer, reporting to CEO Vlad Tenev. Caleb will lead Robinhood’s security team and privacy and safety initiatives, including keeping customers informed about our cybersecurity practices.

“Caleb brings deep cybersecurity expertise that will enhance our defense capabilities and protect our customers, as well as the leadership qualities to lead our security organization as we scale our systems to serve our customers,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood.

“I’m delighted to join Robinhood, where the safety and privacy of customers will be my singular focus,” said Caleb Sima. “I look forward to building on the team’s efforts to safeguard the platform and enhance our defense to protect our customers.”

Prior to joining Robinhood, Caleb served as VP of Information Security at Databricks, a leading data analytics and machine learning company, where he built the security team from the ground up.

Before Databricks, he was a Managing VP at CapitalOne, where he spearheaded many of their security initiatives. Caleb also founded SPI Dynamics and BlueBox security, which were acquired by HP and Lookout.

He is regarded as one of the pioneers of application security and holds multiple patents in the space, and is also the author of Web Hacking Exposed. He serves as an advisor, investor, and board member for security companies.