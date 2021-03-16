Accurics unveils channel program for partners who share a developer-first approach to cloud security

Accurics launched a channel program designed for partners who share a developer-first approach to cloud security, in tune with the era of Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

As new cloud native technologies accelerate innovation, bringing both benefits and risk, the Accurics channel program empowers partner organizations to help clients codify security throughout the development lifecycle, facilitating self-healing cloud native infrastructure and ensuring end-to-end security in all cloud applications.

“The Accurics channel program reflects the fundamental principle that a developer-first approach is vital for optimizing cloud security,” said Alex Ausmanas, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Accurics.

“Our solution reduces risk by implementing security guardrails early in the development lifecycle, and this strategy takes those benefits even further.

“We’re proud to be joined by some of the greatest innovators in the channel arena who are enabling digital transformation for customers, and we’re proud to serve them through a truly differentiated solution supporting cyber resilience.”

The Accurics channel program is launching with established partners, including:

DigitalOnUs : A leading hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, and two-time recipient of the HashiCorp Americas Services Partner of the Year award.

: A leading hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, and two-time recipient of the HashiCorp Americas Services Partner of the Year award. Consortium networks : A consulting firm dedicated to connecting like-minded tech professionals to ease the frustration of choosing the right products and solutions.

: A consulting firm dedicated to connecting like-minded tech professionals to ease the frustration of choosing the right products and solutions. ImagineX consulting : A white glove cyber risk services consultancy dedicated to helping clients transform their business by embracing the intersection of emerging technologies.

: A white glove cyber risk services consultancy dedicated to helping clients transform their business by embracing the intersection of emerging technologies. CBTS: From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients.

The Accurics solution is designed to overcome the greatest cloud security challenges in the current operating environment. Cloud native technologies such as Terraform, Kubernetes, Helm, and Kustomize now fuel innovation and power leading applications.

These bring significant benefits but also feature a high level of risk: Over 30 billion records have been exposed through 200-plus breaches in the just the past few years.

Worse, this will continue to happen because development velocity far outpaces security velocity. Meanwhile, most cloud security tools detect risks in runtime only after cloud infrastructure has already been provisioned. Security teams lack context and have to manually triage issues with the development team.

“Our philosophy at DigitalOnUs builds on cloud-first agile application development process, from concept to market, and overcoming challenges that emerge in that process,” said Vineeth Rajagopal, CTO & CRO at DigitalOnUs.

“The Accurics solution and channel program offer major benefits to our clients that are adopting cloud native infrastructure. We look forward to working with this dynamic entrant.”

In this always-changing environment, Accurics supports both developer and security workflows. When fixes are required, the technology goes further by remediating issues through developer workflows.

This ensures that the Infrastructure as Code remains the single source of truth, and allows teams to deploy as quickly as fixes are implemented without worrying about overwriting runtime configuration changes.

This enables better understanding of security risks and drives next-generation capabilities related to breach path identification, self-healing risks and more.

“Our mission is to help our clients to be better by reducing their corporate risk through increased visibility across their cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Shaun Bank, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ImagineX Consulting.

“The Accurics approach to the complexities of cloud native infrastructure is perfectly designed to help companies secure new tools and modern delivery methods. We welcome this exciting technology to our portfolio to better secure our clients as they innovate in the cloud.”

The Accurics solution builds on a developer-first philosophy to complement a comprehensive offering. It features: