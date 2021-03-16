TIA publishes process-based supply chain security standard for the ICT industry

The Telecommunications Industry Association published a new white paper on SCS 9001, the first process-based supply chain security standard for the information communications technology (ICT) industry.

With sophisticated supply chain cyberattacks on the rise, SCS 9001 is on an accelerated schedule to address the urgent need for an ICT-specific standard for global supply chain security.

Scheduled to release later this year, the new standard will be measurable and verifiable as a means for service providers, manufacturers, and vendors to demonstrate and ensure that their supply chains meet the critical requirements needed to mitigate the risk of cybersecurity breaches and attacks.

“Today, technology is outpacing security and supply chain infiltrations and attacks are undermining the security of our networks and negatively affecting trust in the ICT infrastructure that powers our global economy,” said TIA CEO David Stehlin.

“TIA and its members are addressing this head-on by developing a new verifiable, process-based standard to confront what has become the single biggest threat to our industry in recent history.”

The new white paper from TIA details the framework of the new standard established by their supply chain security workgroup, which includes experts from service providers, manufacturers, and security consultants; the process they are using to develop the standard; and how you can get involved.

Additionally, TIA shares details of the standards landscape analysis created by its member workgroup, and how they are leveraging applicable components from other established standards and best practices in various industries to build SCS 9001 for the global ICT industry.

“Consumers, enterprises, and governments will gain confidence in ICT networks through this comprehensive supply chain standard,” added Mr. Stehlin.

“TIA and its QuEST Forum community have built and managed critical industry standards for decades. Our members understand the importance of securing our supply chain and they are building a standard that will evolve alongside technology advancements and keep pace with the rate of innovation.”

The goal of SCS 9001 is to establish a verifiable global standard which provides assurances to governments, businesses, and consumers, that their networks and connected devices are secure and can be trusted.