BlockApps partners with AWS to accelerate TraceHarvest network scalability

BlockApps announced the expansion of the TraceHarvest network with Amazon Web Services. BlockApps’ TraceHarvest blockchain solution will leverage AWS to provide TraceHarvest’s agribusiness customers fast, flexible access to the cloud.

TraceHarvest allows customers to track and trace the full lifecycle of agricultural products starting at the seed source using blockchain.

BlockApps began working with AWS on TraceHarvest in late 2020 and is already expanding services and capabilities utilizing AWS’s cloud and technology services.

Leveraging the speed and elasticity of AWS, BlockApps will accelerate its customers’ journeys to more streamlined, sustainable supply chains. BlockApps will support customers across the agriculture industry to create a healthier, transparent, and more inclusive food system.

Specifically, AWS will support TraceHarvest customers in their adoption of cloud services, bring technical and industry expertise to the TraceHarvest community, and co-invest in building tools to automate the customer on-boarding process to TraceHarvest, allowing customers to accelerate realization of seed and crop insights.

“BlockApps and AWS technologies complement each other to create the robust, digitalized seed traceability solution in TraceHarvest.

It is with technologies like these that Bayer Crop Science can securely manage seed provenance information in real-time,” says Michael Pareles, Open Innovation Lead at Bayer Crop Science.

“Bayer can improve crop performance, data sovereignty, farmer livelihood and sustainability practices alongside a whole digital ecosystem of partners, distributors and growers.”

The collaboration strengthens the sustained business venture between BlockApps and AWS, who first started working together in 2017 when the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform was made available in AWS Marketplace.

“Working with AWS since 2017 has been crucial for our enterprise customers to easily access our STRATO blockchain technology. On top of the core technology, their reliable cloud infrastructure and flexible services, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), have unlocked even more opportunities for our customers to use STRATO,” said Kieren James-Lubin, President and CEO at BlockApps.

“Now we are taking another important step by providing agriculture industry members with the specific tools and integrations they need to effectively collaborate and get even more business value from TraceHarvest.”

The AWS and BlockApps teams are also working to ensure the solution meets modern cloud technology and architecture standards by completing an AWS Well-Architected Review for TraceHarvest and the STRATO platform.

Once complete, TraceHarvest and STRATO will be fully certified in accordance with AWS architectural standards and design best practices – providing strong technological certification to compliment the industry-specific agriculture standards which TraceHarvest has already met for over two years.

“With AWS, top global agriculture companies – from large enterprises like Bayer Crop Science to early stage start-ups – spend less time and money on infrastructure and innovate faster, bringing new products to market and advancing the industry,” said Elizabeth Fastiggi, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Agriculture, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“We are delighted to be working with BlockApps to help our customers bring traceability to their supply chains, improve business efficiency, and advance sustainability initiatives with measurable impact.”

With BlockApps’ expansion of TraceHarvest alongside AWS, members of the agribusiness value chain can now join and access the TraceHarvest network via AWS and enjoy simple, cost effective infrastructure with greater support than ever from BlockApps, AWS, and the agriculture business community.