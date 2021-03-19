Webee and Semtech simplify LoRaWAN connectivity for growing low-power IoT app market

WeBee’s No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder running on Microsoft Azure, operating on the LoRaWAN protocol and leveraging Semtech LoRa devices simplifies the development of enterprise IoT use cases including industrial remote monitoring, smart farming, and smart cities.

LoRa devices have been pre-integrated and work out of the box, including the LoRaWAN network server. Additionally, the Webee platform provides unique tools to accelerate and facilitate IoT including no-code Cloud services, visual drag and drop integration, and a natural language ask feature.

The Webee solution recently won the M12 Microsoft Venture Fund Female Founders award for best U.S. Enterprise Software.

Analyst firm ABI Research estimates that total non-cellular LPWA connections in 2026 are expected to reach 1.3 billion with LoRa forecasted to comprise one-fourth share of all LPWA network connections and more than half of all non-cellular LPWA connections.

To date, the Webee solution is in production at over a dozen enterprise customers, supporting data collection from over 300 different types of sensors operating on the LoRaWAN protocol in industries ranging from agriculture to industrial manufacturing.

“Customers with complex connectivity issues turn to Semtech’s LoRa devices, but customers still need help to get their IoT projects off the ground quickly and efficiently.

Webee’s No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder powered by Azure provides for very easy creation of IoT solutions using LoRaWAN connectivity,” said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Sensing Products Group at Semtech.

“Webee removes the technical, time, and cost investment barriers for organizations to successfully move their IoT projects from POC to production across the manufacturing, industrial, agricultural, supply chain, and smart cities industries,” said Lucas Funes, CEO and Co-Founder at Webee.

Tony Shakib, Partner/General Manager Azure IoT, at Microsoft added, “Using Webee’s Visual IoT for LoRaWAN, customers can easily set up public and private LoRaWAN networks by connecting pre-integrated Semtech LoRa devices to Azure without developing or managing a LoRaWAN network server.

“By making it easy to connect LoRa devices to Azure and by providing insights generated with Azure Cognitive Services and Azure AI, Webee and Semtech are simplifying IoT for our joint customers.”