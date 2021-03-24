Entrust IIDaaS issues physical and digital IDs using a single platform

Entrust announced its Instant ID as a Service (IIDaaS) solution. This cloud-based software offers a simple, secure, adaptable and efficient way to issue physical and digital IDs using a single, easy-to-use platform.

As organizations become more decentralized, opening the door to new requirements to securely manage and remotely issue credentials, there is an increase in pressure to maintain a safe and secure flow of data — including the data stored on physical and digital credentials.

Built for the dynamic world of today and tomorrow, IIDaaS helps organizations securely issue the secure credentials of citizens, students and employees across the globe.

Designed to work in collaboration with the broad portfolio of Entrust desktop printers — from high-speed systems to low-cost, low-volume models — the IIDaaS software leverages the simple, secure and sophisticated Entrust cloud services to issue physical or digital IDs, such as those for university students or mobile flashpasses for employees in distributed locations, to one or more devices.

“We’re proud to add the Instant ID as a Service cloud software to the exceptional portfolio of Entrust issuance systems, software and supplies,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust.

“Our modern, cloud-based identity issuance software aligns with our strategy to deliver simplified, efficient and adaptable digital workflows through the cloud that addresses our customers’ specific needs without sacrificing security and privacy.”

Key benefits of the Instant ID as a Service software solution include:

Physical and digital : The software has the ability to issue a physical ID (card) and a digital ID (mobile flashpass) at the same time.

: The software has the ability to issue a physical ID (card) and a digital ID (mobile flashpass) at the same time. Service availability : With a proven track record of 99.9% “uptime,” enterprises can rely on service availability for all of their issuance needs.

: With a proven track record of 99.9% “uptime,” enterprises can rely on service availability for all of their issuance needs. Robust service support infrastructure : Entrust offers technical support to partners and intuitive, easy-to-use online training documents and videos to reduce barriers to adoption.

: Entrust offers technical support to partners and intuitive, easy-to-use online training documents and videos to reduce barriers to adoption. Scalability : Built in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, the IIDaaS solution is scalable to meet the requirements of any enterprise.

: Built in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, the IIDaaS solution is scalable to meet the requirements of any enterprise. Configurable to changing business needs : Rich feature set and database support evolve with changing security policies.

: Rich feature set and database support evolve with changing security policies. Data protection & security : The solution is securely positioned in AWS cloud and Entrust employs end-to-end encryption on all data in motion and data at rest.

: The solution is securely positioned in AWS cloud and Entrust employs end-to-end encryption on all data in motion and data at rest. Third-party security audits: Extensive and thorough security audits including penetration and security tests are offered from third-party companies every year.

“With Instant ID as a Service, organizations from universities to enterprises can access features without the challenges often brought on by technical complexities,” said Jagdish Rebello PhD, Senior Manager of software Solutions Instant ID Issuance at Entrust.