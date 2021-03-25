Cyemptive Zero Trust Access provides secure access to networks from remote locations

Cyemptive Technologies announced Cyemptive Zero Trust Access (CZTA), a technology that provides comprehensive secure access to networks from remote locations.

CZTA addresses one of the biggest cybersecurity issues facing organizations today: secure remote access for telecommuting workforces.

According to industry research, with more people working from home coupled with the transition to cloud-based solutions, devices once trusted inside the network boundary now live outside that boundary, increasing the potential for bringing malware inside the boundary.

Many organizations have even directly connected their organization networks with public cloud services. More recently, many VPNs that were once thought secure have been compromised.

Cyemptive informed the Department of Homeland Security and Senate of virtual private network hacks against mainstream firewall technologies in November 2019 and since then has focused on developing a secure remote access solution, resulting in Cyemptive Zero Trust Access.

Cyemptive Zero Trust Access is solution to protect access to an organization’s network and immediately handle all types of real-time access cyberattacks including zero-days, on a preemptive, immediate basis.

CZTA utilizes Cyemptive’s CyberSlice technology to slice network access, providing real-time connection control to handle access attacks with ease.

Using CZTA in conjunction with Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress and Cyemptive Webserver Fortress provides a level of zero trust cyber protection not existing in the market today, resulting in Cyemptive’s ability to offer and provide guaranteed seconds-based cyber security SLAs, including zero-day protection.

“Cyemptive Zero Trust Access rapidly and effortlessly isolates remote access cyberattacks, providing remote access protection for your network that is faster and far more effective than anything on the market today,” said Rob Pike, Founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies.

“Using Cyemptive’s unique processes, sensors and new levels of measurement to protect network access, CZTA is able to protect against the latest and all future zero-day remote access cyberattacks in real time and provides automatic immediate remediation.”

CZTA is the latest product offering in Cyemptive’s suite of cybersecurity products that offer a completely different approach to security for business and government.

It joins Cyemptive Webserver Fortress (CWF), Cyemptive Enterprise Scanner (CES), and Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress (CPF) to provide a level of zero trust cyber protection not existing in the market today, with each solution layer playing its part, without trusting the other components to be perfect.

“This approach is a core part of Zero Trust and is the real magic of Cyemptive,” said Jim DuBois, Cyemptive Chief Strategy Officer and former Chief Information Officer for Microsoft.

“The components work together to create a zero trust platform that nothing else can compare to.”

Cyemptive Zero Trust Access is available now, either through Cyemptive’s network of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs) or directly from Cyemptive.