Confluent expands executive team with two new appointments

Confluent welcomes two new leaders to the executive team. Cory Scott joins as chief information security officer (CISO) to help build and operate Confluent’s security team. And Melanie Vinson joins the company as Confluent’s chief legal officer to lead the company’s legal function.

The appointment of these executives will enable Confluent to scale its business and help empower more organizations to leverage the full power of data in motion.

“Cory and Melanie bring unique skill sets from building and leading teams for the world’s best cloud companies,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “They are pivotal to ensuring our own security, compliance, and sound operations through Confluent’s next chapter of growth.”

Cory Scott, Chief Information Security Officer

Prior to joining Confluent, Cory was Google’s head of security and product privacy for their Devices and Services division. He built and led teams responsible for securing products such as Google Nest, Chromecast, and Stadia.

Before Google, Cory was CISO at LinkedIn where he championed the use of Apache Kafka for security telemetry in monitoring and incident response. He has also held roles in security consultancies such as Matasano and @stake, where he did vulnerability research and assessment.

Melanie Vinson, Chief Legal Officer

Before Confluent, Melanie was general counsel and board secretary of Adaptive Insights, a financial planning cloud company, where she built the legal team to support corporate governance, scalability, and privacy and compliance initiatives.

Previously, she served as Workday’s deputy general counsel, focused on corporate governance, financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and employment issues through a period of extraordinary growth and global expansion.

Prior to Workday, Melanie was assistant general counsel of Hewlett-Packard Company where she was the lead attorney for the servers and storage business unit, and held key roles in the acquisition of Compaq and the divestiture of Verifone.

Melanie is audit committee chair and past president of the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the region’s largest provider of pro bono legal services, and is active in programs to promote women in leadership roles.