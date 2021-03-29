Adsero Security and Ballast Services partner to provide IT security compliance and managed services

Adsero Security and Ballast Services announce their integrated partnership to provide comprehensive IT security compliance and managed services.

Business leaders are challenged with complex and fragmented cyber security services, and this partnership enables customers to immediately benefit from a seamless service that significantly improves their on-going security posture.

Together, this dynamic team delivers exceptional IT security and compliance services for customers across many verticals including retail, healthcare, financial, education, entertainment, restaurant, technology, transportation, manufacturing, distribution, energy and government industries.

“This proven partnership allows us to leverage and advance our comprehensive security solutions for customers of all sizes and security needs,” said Jason Martino, Managing Partner with Adsero Security.

“IT security services and compliance must go hand-in-hand in order to provide the best value for customers, enabling them to truly operate both efficiently and securely.”

Both companies leverage their organization’s tenured expertise, values and vision, while helping their clients establish a comprehensive security posture with consistent compliance alignment.

Adsero and Ballast customers benefit from the partnership with services including security risk assessments, penetration testing, compliance audit preparation and remediation, risk management, disaster recovery assessments and planning, security infrastructure patching, advanced threat monitoring and response, configuration and back up management, managed endpoint detection and response, and employee security awareness training.

“Ballast is excited to partner with Adsero and utilize the full strength of our combined capabilities,” said Keith Archibald, CEO at Ballast Services.

“Our fully integrated processes and mature services deliver comprehensive cyber security lifecycle solutions to our customers, enabling a significant on-going value for our clients.

”Our customers have peace of mind and are able to focus on their business, while we continuously work to improve their IT security, reliability and availability.”