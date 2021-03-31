Raytion launches Enterprise Search Connectors for ServiceNow AI Search

Raytion announces the general availability of its Raytion Enterprise Search Connectors for ServiceNow AI Search. AI Search is included in ServiceNow’s newly released Now Platform Quebec release.

The Raytion Connector Hub for AI Search allows all 45+ Raytion Enterprise Search Connectors to integrate content from external third-party information systems into the ServiceNow platform.

The Raytion Connector Hub is a Now Platform app certified by ServiceNow. It is available for download and trial in the ServiceNow Store.

ServiceNow AI Search combined with the Raytion Connector Hub offers context-awareness and timely access to corporate knowledge. By integrating content from external information systems into the Now Platform, knowledge managers, support managers and service engineers can efficiently find answers to their cases and resolve incidents in less time.

A single and unified view of the results to a search query using AI Search will show all relevant information within the context of a workflow, regardless of the content system it resides in.

Knowledge workers will avoid time-consuming browsing through disparate systems and circumvent interruptions of their work. The systems supported by the connectors are on-premises and cloud platforms from Atlassian, Box, Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Slack and more.

“Avoiding information gaps in an integrated, mostly digital workplace is crucial for effective workflows,” says Valentin Richter, CEO of Raytion.

“Therefore, corporate knowledge needs to be seamlessly integrated into organizations’ processes – and that is exactly what ServiceNow provides.

“We feel honored being selected by ServiceNow as its partner for introducing third-party connectors for AI Search with the launch of the Quebec release.”

The Raytion Enterprise Search Connectors are available for all major search platforms including ServiceNow AI Search. With the Raytion Connector Hub for AI Search, Raytion is introducing the eighth generation of its family of 45+ enterprise search connectors.

Additionally, Raytion offers tailored connectors for custom requirements. The connectors are used by Fortune 500 companies worldwide and serve millions of business users.

ServiceNow provides cohesive and coherent search capabilities, which allow users to intelligently find, command and navigate information all across an organization’s data – both inside and outside of the Now Platform.