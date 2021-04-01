Cohesity announces valuation of $3.7B following a growth in annual recurring revenues

Cohesity announced a new company valuation of $3.7 billion, which is $1.2 billion higher than its valuation less than 12 months ago.

This dramatic growth in valuation continues to validate the incredible trajectory and momentum Cohesity is seeing as the modern multicloud data management company.

The valuation was established in line with a $145 million tender offer made by investors to Cohesity employees who want the option to sell a small portion of their equity for liquidity.

This non-dilutive transaction was led by STEADFAST Capital Ventures and supported by a syndicate of new and existing investors, including Premji Invest.

“We are pleased to enable this liquidity opportunity for our employees,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity.

“We believe the oversubscribed, non-dilutive tender offer based upon this increased company valuation speaks volumes about Cohesity’s performance and future outlook as the leading, modern data management company.”

The valuation comes as Cohesity is reporting results from its fiscal second quarter ending Jan. 31, 2021.

The company saw significant year-over-year (YoY) growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR), a continued surge in customer wins globally, and a rapidly increasing number of customers spending $5 million or more in total lifetime spend on Cohesity software.

Cohesity also saw exceptional traction across its partner and service provider ecosystem.

“Cohesity is firing on all cylinders with significant increases in annual recurring revenues, exceptional customer and partner momentum, and impressive growth in overall customer spend,” said Karan Mehandru, Managing Director and Head of Venture Capital, STEADFAST Capital Ventures.

“The company also continues to introduce software innovations that are transforming data management — including Data Management as a Service.

“This game-changing SaaS technology is unleashing new opportunities for midsize and enterprise customers to simplify data management and do more with their data.

“At STEADFAST, our goal is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs building iconic and durable companies that are built to last, and our partnership with Mohit and the Cohesity team is a shining example of that strategy at work.”

“Cohesity continues to disrupt the data management market. The Cohesity Helios multicloud data platform uniquely empowers organizations to easily manage their data, mitigate the risks of ransomware attacks, eliminate infrastructure silos, and solve mass data fragmentation,” said Sandesh Patnam, Managing Partner, U.S., Premji Invest.

“Given Cohesity’s continued innovation, excellent NPS customer support scores, strong leadership, and vision for the future, we are very optimistic about Cohesity’s continued success in the market. We believe the new valuation is a fraction of the value Cohesity will be worth long-term.”

Expanded company valuation follows strong Q2 results

The following metrics highlight record-breaking results Cohesity achieved during Q2, its most recently completed quarter.

Exceptional ARR growth : Cohesity achieved a nearly 90 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in ARR, further emphasizing the success of the company’s subscription-based software model.

: Cohesity achieved a nearly 90 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in ARR, further emphasizing the success of the company’s subscription-based software model. Strong net expansion rate : Cohesity’s net expansion rate — or the rate of expansion net of churn from existing customers over the last year — continues to exceed 130 percent, a benchmark for leading subscription/SaaS companies. This means that ARR from Cohesity’s existing customer set grew over 30 percent over the last 12 months.

: Cohesity’s net expansion rate — or the rate of expansion net of churn from existing customers over the last year — continues to exceed 130 percent, a benchmark for leading subscription/SaaS companies. This means that ARR from Cohesity’s existing customer set grew over 30 percent over the last 12 months. Rapid customer growth : Cohesity saw a 50 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in the number of customers doing business with Cohesity, with rapid adoption in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific/Japan regions. More than 2,300 customers trust their data with Cohesity.

: Cohesity saw a 50 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in the number of customers doing business with Cohesity, with rapid adoption in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific/Japan regions. More than 2,300 customers trust their data with Cohesity. Continued strength among the Fortune 500 : Cohesity customers include two of the top five Fortune 500, two of the top five U.S. banks, more than 300 financial services organizations globally, and three of the top five pharmaceutical companies globally.

: Cohesity customers include two of the top five Fortune 500, two of the top five U.S. banks, more than 300 financial services organizations globally, and three of the top five pharmaceutical companies globally. Massive growth in customer spend : Cohesity realized an 84 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in the number of customers that spent between $1 million and $5 million on Cohesity software in total lifetime spend, and a 300 percent YoY (Q2/Q2) increase in customers with more than $5 million in total lifetime spend.

: Cohesity realized an 84 percent increase YoY (Q2/Q2) in the number of customers that spent between $1 million and $5 million on Cohesity software in total lifetime spend, and a 300 percent YoY (Q2/Q2) increase in customers with more than $5 million in total lifetime spend. Success with channel partners : The number of partners that have booked $1 million or more in business with Cohesity grew 46 percent YoY (Q2/Q2). Cohesity is not only expanding its base of partners, but going significantly deeper with partners as more customers embrace Cohesity’s multicloud platform and data management offerings.

: The number of partners that have booked $1 million or more in business with Cohesity grew 46 percent YoY (Q2/Q2). Cohesity is not only expanding its base of partners, but going significantly deeper with partners as more customers embrace Cohesity’s multicloud platform and data management offerings. Record-breaking quarter with service providers: Cohesity realized its biggest quarter ever with service providers, seeing a 208 percent growth in bookings YoY (Q2/Q2). Cohesity also signed 16 new service providers globally in Q2, including Move AS, NetNordic, and US Signal.

Cohesity customers span a wide array of verticals including financial services, healthcare, government/ public sector, pharmaceutical, retail, technology, transportation, education, and media and entertainment.

Customers include: Cisco, Northumbria Police (UK), Novartis, Proliance Surgeons, Siemens AG, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the San Francisco Giants, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Department of Labor.

Q2 product innovations and industry accolades

Cohesity introduced innovative SaaS offerings in Q2 and received accolades for its cloud leadership, unique partner program, and recognition from industry analyst firms.