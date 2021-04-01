VMware Cloud enables orgs to accelerate app modernization across the data center, edge and cloud

For more than 20 years, VMware has powered essential business applications around the world. More than 300,000 organizations have built and run more than 85 million workloads on VMware, and more than five million developers build apps on VMware technology.

VMware is helping customers unlock the power of multi-cloud and deliver modern applications at the speed of business with the unveiling of VMware Cloud.

VMware Cloud is a distributed, multi-cloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud.

It provides distinctive advantages to both developers and IT operators who are often forced to make tradeoffs. VMware Cloud boosts developer productivity by enabling them to build and deploy to any cloud.

The platform enables IT to modernize infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk. With the launch of VMware Cloud, VMware is announcing new offerings that bring a more integrated experience to customers.

These offerings include:

VMware Cloud universal : a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services.

: a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services. VMware Cloud console : a single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure regardless of where it’s deployed.

: a single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure regardless of where it’s deployed. VMware app navigator: a new offering for assessing and prioritizing app transformation initiatives across an entire application estate based on the value of each app.

“We are on the cusp of the next evolution of cloud and apps. Architectures are becoming distributed and increasingly multi-cloud, while modern applications will soon outnumber traditional apps.

“The challenge for any CIO is to take advantage of this new innovation without introducing more complexity and risk,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware.

“VMware Cloud is the only cloud solution today that customers can use in the datacenter and on any cloud, accelerating their modernization journey with speed, simplicity, and better security.

“With VMware Cloud Universal, customers make a single purchase and gain the ability to deploy apps across any environment, then move them as business or application requirements change.”

Modular, multi-cloud services for all applications, everywhere

Application initiatives are driving better business outcomes, an elevated customer experience, innovative digital services, and the anywhere workforce.

Organizations surveyed by VMware report that 90% of app initiatives are focused on modernization, and 80% today deploy applications in a distributed model across data center, cloud, and edge.

VMware Cloud is the platform for both on-premises and cloud with unified security and operations; supporting traditional and modern applications; connecting to all native cloud services; and meeting the requirements of both developers and IT operators.

With VMware Cloud, customers gain the simplicity of a single cloud operating model for their multi-cloud reality, and gain portability to help minimize to help address the challenges of single cloud silos.

VMware Cloud customers can realize substantive benefits including as much as 80% better developer productivity with VMware Tanzu Application Service, 59% lower operational costs, and 46% faster cloud migration.

With VMware Cloud, customers can deploy apps to VMware Cloud Foundation running in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud; on VMware Cloud on Dell EMC; and across hundreds of VMware Cloud Verified partners.

VMware Marketplace provides customers access to thousands of validated third party and open-source developer solutions. VMware Cloud customers can also deploy and operate across native public clouds, and give developers access to all native cloud services.

“Fiserv helped small businesses access the funding they needed to continue operating through the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Keith Fulton, senior vice president and CIO, Account Processing at Fiserv.

“Upon the launch of the program we quickly deployed a portal to enable thousands of our financial institution clients to accept PPP applications, and as requirements evolved, we built new capabilities that helped banks assess risk levels for tens of thousands of applicants and deliver application confirmation in a matter of seconds.

“Utilizing VMware Cloud and with just 15 developers working on the Paycheck Protection solutions, we created more than 100,000 lines of code, using CI/CD pipelines, to deliver 436 releases to production in just 28 calendar days.”

Better economics, simplified operations and faster app modernization

With the new VMware Cloud Universal subscription, customers gain greater flexibility and portability to adopt cloud at their own pace and benefit from a single operating model across clouds.

VMware Cloud Universal is ideal for customers committed to a hybrid cloud architecture; that have extended or variable cloud migration timelines; that have cloud bursting requirements; or desire an OPEX model for on-premises infrastructure.

With VMware Cloud Universal, customers purchase credits for VMware’s multi-cloud infrastructure and management and apply these credits to deployments of VMware Cloud Foundation on premises, VMware Cloud on AWS, or VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.

Benefits of VMware Cloud Universal will include:

Choice and flexibility : buy once and deploy any eligible service at any time during the contract.

: buy once and deploy any eligible service at any time during the contract. Convertibility : convert and apply unused on-premises Cloud Foundation credits deployment towards VMware Cloud on AWS or VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at any point during the term.

: convert and apply unused on-premises Cloud Foundation credits deployment towards VMware Cloud on AWS or VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at any point during the term. Cloud acceleration benefits (CAB) : provides flexibility for customers transitioning to multi-cloud by leveraging their existing investments in VMware perpetual licenses towards VMware Cloud Universal credits.

: provides flexibility for customers transitioning to multi-cloud by leveraging their existing investments in VMware perpetual licenses towards VMware Cloud Universal credits. Built-In Kubernetes : VMware Tanzu Standard edition for simplified deployment and operation of Kubernetes.

: VMware Tanzu Standard edition for simplified deployment and operation of Kubernetes. Multi-cloud management and operations : VMware vRealize Cloud Universal for SaaS-based multi-cloud management.

: VMware vRealize Cloud Universal for SaaS-based multi-cloud management. VMware Success 360: designed to help customers continually realize value and achieve faster outcomes, Success 360 includes success planning, ongoing adoption guidance, design workshops and proactive support.

Supporting this new subscription is VMware Cloud Console, delivering end-to-end visibility and control of all VMware Cloud infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments.

Cloud Console is an integrated portal where customers can allocate, manage, and better optimize all VMware Cloud resources. Through Cloud Console, customers can redeem credits, provision deployments of VMware Cloud Universal eligible offerings, and reach out to VMware support organizations.

The new VMware App Navigator service engagement helps organizations prioritize app modernization initiatives and deliver results faster.

Other portfolio rationalization services attempt to plan “everything”, are slow to complete, and include many assumptions that often end up being wrong. App Navigator takes an agile approach to portfolio analysis.

It uses automated tooling and hands-on experimentation to plan just enough to get started, then quickly scale app and cloud transformation initiatives.

During an engagement, customers work alongside VMware practitioners to rationalize their app portfolio, identify modernization strategies and environments for different apps based on business and IT goals, and build an outcome-oriented roadmap.

This enables customers to deliver on business needs faster, regardless of who does the work, and enables self-sufficiency to help minimize risk.

“VMware Cloud on AWS gave us a safe landing zone for our applications. We could pick up our VMware Cloud platform and drop it right into AWS,” said Sarah Lucas, Head of Infrastructure and Platforms, William Hill.

“We were able get to the public cloud quickly without having to upskill our engineering teams to learn another cloud environment. To date we’ve migrated more than 3,000 VMs and hundreds of applications.

“Now we have more elastic scale, with the ability to roll out services quickly and consistently across the VMware Cloud platform. With VMware Cloud Universal, we believe the offering will provide us with an even more flexible model to grow and operate our VMware Cloud environment.”

“AWS is VMware’s preferred public cloud provider for vSphere-based workloads, and VMware Cloud on AWS is the preferred service from AWS for vSphere-based workloads,” said Matt Garman, vice president, sales and marketing, AWS.

“Customers love how fast and easy it is to adopt a VMware-based hybrid environment that spans their on-premises data centers and AWS. We are seeing significant global adoption across all industries from customers who are adopting VMware Cloud on AWS to enable faster application modernization.

“With this announcement, customers have the ability to use the same VMware Universal Credits towards the deployments of VMware Cloud on AWS as well as VMware on premises.”

“Dell Technologies and VMware are committed to driving the future of IT infrastructure through deep collaboration,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Solutions and Portfolio Management for Dell Technologies Global Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is a fully managed, secure and scalable cloud platform that provides all the benefits of on-premises infrastructure, delivered as-a-Service. For customers who prefer to manage their private cloud infrastructure, we offer a portfolio of solutions tightly integrated with VMware Cloud Foundation.

“VMware Cloud Universal simplifies the choice by enabling customers to invest in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions while maintaining flexibility in deployment.”

Availability

VMware Cloud Universal is available in all English-speaking countries and regions. The offering is expected to be available in Japan in 2HFY22.

VMware Cloud Foundation Subscription is only available through VMware Cloud Universal.

Convertibility of VMware Cloud Foundation Subscription to VMware Cloud on AWS is expected to be available in VMware’s Q1FY22 and convertibility to VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is expected to be available in VMware’s 1HFY22. VMware Cloud Console and VMware App Navigator are also available.