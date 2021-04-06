MITRE names Dana Jackson as senior VP and GM, MITRE National Security

MITRE named Dana (Keoki) Jackson as senior vice president and general manager, MITRE National Security Sector, where he will serve as a catalyst for accelerating change in how our nation addresses its greatest national security challenges and drive solutions of national impact.

He is responsible for the strategic growth and execution of MITRE’s national security programs, including support to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Intelligence Community, including leading the National Security Engineering Center.

“Keoki’s leadership acumen and record of delivery on large-scale, complex defense programs will benefit MITRE, strengthen our national impact on mission-critical programs, enhance MITRE’s partnership with industry, and foster new opportunities to expand our capabilities,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO.

“From modernizing operational and intelligence capabilities, to protecting U.S. national interests, Keoki will lead a team of experts to improve the security, safety, and stability of our nation.”

Jackson spent more than two decades with Lockheed Martin in technical and senior leadership roles. He directly contributed to the design, development, deployment, and flight operation of major national security spacecraft and programs.

He has held several executive and senior management roles at Lockheed Martin, including chief technology officer and chief engineer, and vice president of engineering and program operations.

He most recently served as vice president of supply chain and program performance and was responsible for program and supply chain management strategy, execution, and success across the enterprise.

Jackson is an advocate of collaboration among government, industry, and academia, placing significant emphasis on systems engineering and systems analysis.

With Stanford University, he created the Lockheed Martin–Stanford programs for spacecraft and rocket design that combined instruction with development of CubeSats, or hybrid rockets, providing students an 18-month lifecycle experience. He also taught guidance, navigation, and control in Stanford’s graduate spacecraft engineering course.

Jackson is a fellow of the United Kingdom Royal Aeronautical Society and the American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, Sigma Xi, the International Academy of Astronautics, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Jackson received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and completed the Stanford Executive Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.