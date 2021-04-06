OVHcloud VPS supports a wide range of users from enterprise companies to ambitious startups

OVHcloud U.S. expanded the availability of its VPS for the U.S. market by adding services in its Hillsboro, Oregon, data center.

OVHcloud VPS solutions offer powerful performance to support a wide range of users from enterprise companies to ambitious startups.

VPS solutions provide both individual and enterprise OVHcloud U.S. customers with a perfect compromise between shared hosting plans and physical servers without customers having to directly manage any physical hardware.

With four product offerings, including Value, Essential, Comfort and Elite, OVHcloud’s portfolio of VPS solutions is designed to meet a wide range of customer needs and quickly scale up as those needs evolve.

“We’re incredibly excited to now offer VPS in both our east and west coast data centers. In line with OVHcloud values, this product significantly lowers the cost of entry and the total investment in virtual private infrastructure,” says Pascal Jaillon, OVHcloud Senior Vice President of Product and Digital Accounts.

“OVHcloud’s VPS deliver an incredibly powerful experience thanks to Intel’s next-generation CPU architecture together with fast read and write speeds to the disk.”

According to VPSBenchmarks, OVHcloud offers some of the most affordable and the most feature rich VPS solutions for the U.S. market.