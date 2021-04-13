Cohesity names Brian Spanswick as CISO

Cohesity announced it has named Brian Spanswick chief information security officer (CISO), a new position at the company.

A longtime technology and cybersecurity veteran, Spanswick will play a key role in advancing IT and security for both Cohesity and its customers — critical as the data management company continues to experience rapid growth while helping customers combat the ongoing threat of ransomware attacks.

Spanswick joins Cohesity from Splunk, a market leader in machine data services, where he served as senior director of risk and information protection for the Splunk Global Security team.

Prior to Splunk, Spanswick spent more than eight years in various IT leadership roles at the health IT and medical supplies company McKesson. He has also previously held positions at ESI Consulting, Verano, and Grainger.

“I’m very excited to join the team at Cohesity. The company’s multicloud data management platform can help organizations dramatically simplify their data management processes while helping to improve their security posture,” Spanswick said.

“As CISO, I will focus on delivering IT strategies that directly support the priorities of the business, while helping our customers meet their data management needs.”

“As the company continues to rapidly grow and expand globally, this is the perfect time to bring on someone with Brian’s deep experience in IT and security,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder, Cohesity.

“Brian will ensure we have the right IT business operations in place to fuel the next wave of growth at Cohesity.

“He will also lead the charge in overseeing security operations — a role that’s vitally important as data security and compliance remain top priorities for the company and for our customers.”