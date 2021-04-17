Steve Dodenhoff joins Okta as SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances

Okta welcomes Steve Dodenhoff as SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Steve Rowland within Okta’s Worldwide Field Operations.

Dodenhoff will be responsible for Okta’s go-to-market strategy, operations, and sales revenue across the global partner ecosystem.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve Dodenhoff to Okta as SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances,” said Steve Rowland, Okta’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“Steve has a strong track record building and scaling global enterprise software companies and solution providers. We’re thrilled to have him at the helm of Okta’s partner and alliances team, empowering our network of partners, and capturing new opportunities for growth.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to lead Okta’s partner team, bolster the ecosystem, and accelerate customer success,” said Steve Dodenhoff.

“Over the past decade, Okta has established itself as the clear global leader in identity by simplifying the complexity once associated with identity.

“Within that same timeframe, the global partner ecosystem has significantly evolved to better serve organizations undergoing critical technology transformations.

“Identity is foundational to those transformations, and Okta is empowering partners around the world to become trusted advisors for an end-to-end identity solution.”

About Steve Dodenhoff

Steve Dodenhoff joins Okta with extensive experience leading and growing global enterprise software and solution provider organizations. Most recently, he was President of Insight North America, a Fortune 500 Global Systems Integrator and Solution Provider.

During his eight-year tenure at Insight, Steve led its transformation from a traditional reseller to a modern solution provider delivering solutions in digital innovation, cloud and datacenter transformation, connected workforce and supply chain optimization.

Prior to Insight, Steve spent almost a decade as President of Enghouse Interactive, completing nine M&A transactions of private and public companies in Europe, Asia, and North America. Steve has also held senior leadership roles at Integrated Information Systems and MicroAge.