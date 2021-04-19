Digital Guardian DLP-as-a-service delivers data protection to midsize organizations

Digital Guardian launched DLP-as-a-service solution available exclusively through channel partners and specifically designed to meet the unique security demands of midmarket enterprises across North America.

Based on extensive analysis of real-world data risks and available through Digital Guardian’s Managed Security Program (MSP), the cloud-delivered DLP service for midsize companies streamlines the deployment and management of an enterprise-grade data loss prevention program.

It empowers channel partners to deliver data protection that dramatically improves the security posture of midmarket organizations and provides unmatched time to value.

According to the ESG and ISSA research report, The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals 2020, “the cybersecurity skills crisis continues to worsen for the fourth year in a row and has impacted nearly three quarters of organizations.”

“Further, the fourth annual global study revealed “the top ramifications of the skills shortage for organizations include an increasing workload, unfilled open job requisitions, and an inability to learn or use cybersecurity technologies to their full potential, putting organizations at significant risk.”

Addressing these workforce dynamics, Digital Guardian’s Managed DLP for midsize companies channel program provides time- and resource-constrained organizations with affordable, sustainable data protection that can be deployed in days and drastically reduces the risk of sensitive data loss.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Digital Guardian solution requires no on-premises infrastructure, additional headcount, or customization, delivering a simplified deployment and lower overhead.

“Our experience creating successful data protection programs for hundreds of customers enables us to prescribe a midmarket program focused on the essential use cases that secure their business processes without slowing down the business,” said Troy Gabel, Vice President of Sales & Channel for North America, Digital Guardian.

“In cooperation with our channel partners, we are offering a prescriptive, cost-effective, streamlined solution that allows mid-sized businesses to achieve meaningful data protection in days, not weeks or months.”

“Traditionally, effective DLP can take months to architect and implement – and even more time and resources to fine-tune policies and manage incidents,” said Scott Kasper, General Manager, Atlantic Data Security.

“Partnering with Digital Guardian, we are able to offer a DLP program that rapidly meets core mid-market data protection demands while removing the complexity.”

Based on a proven deployment methodology and next-generation technology, Digital Guardian’s Managed DLP Service remediates external and internal attacks before they can put an organization’s sensitive data at risk.

The cornerstone of the service is the cloud-delivered Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform, which puts an organization’s most sensitive information assets at the center of all data protection, activity monitoring, and threat prevention, detection, and response activities.

The platform provides the industry’s deepest visibility across the widest array of platforms with comprehensive classification and flexible controls, enabling customers to scale protection as their needs evolve.

Essential data protection use cases included