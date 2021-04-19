OneTrust acquires Convercent to bring ethics and compliance technology into a single platform

OneTrust announced it has completed the acquisition of ethics and compliance leader Convercent.

The Convercent technology, 150 employees, 750 customers, and global CONVERGE community will become core to the ethics and compliance offering.

The acquisition brings the leading ethics and compliance technology into OneTrust’s technology platform of trust, bringing together privacy, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ESG and ethics and compliance together into a single operational workflow.

Trust and transparency are a competitive advantage and market differentiator. Research firm IDC defines organizational trust as “the intersection of three crucial strategy elements: technology, business, and culture,” and building and maintaining trust involves bridging consumer expectations, regulatory drivers, and investor expectations.

As companies invest in digital transformation, AI, machine learning, and other modern company initiatives, they much ensure innovation builds on, and doesn’t violate, user trust and brand promises.

OneTrust helps organizations operationalize trust. The technology centralizes workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, ethics and compliance, third-party risk, and ESG programs into a unified platform.

Integrating Convercent into OneTrust brings the leading ethics and compliance technology into the OneTrust platform. More than 750 enterprise customers, including Airbnb, Under Armour, Kimberly-Clark, and Time Warner, use the Convercent Ethics Cloud Platform, including whistleblowing, policy management, disclosure management, analytics and benchmarking, and learning tools.

“Becoming a part of OneTrust is the beginning of our next chapter in driving ethics into the center of business,” said Patrick Quinlan, Convercent CEO.

“We now have broader investment into our platform, our customers, and our community to deliver on our mission to make the world a better place for all stakeholders.”

“We’re excited to officially welcome the Convercent team and customers, and the CONVERGE community, into OneTrust,” said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO.

“Together, we’re able to deliver for our customers a unified experience that brings together the best of privacy, security, and trust with the leading ethics and compliance platform.”