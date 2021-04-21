Mirantis Container Cloud enables businesses to build and operate container and VM clouds anywhere

Mirantis announced Mirantis Container Cloud with hundreds of updates, including support for the IaaS solution VMware, that enables businesses to build and operate container and virtual machine (VM) clouds anywhere they want, all consistent with one another.

“Mirantis Container Cloud makes it easy to deploy and manage production Kubernetes at scale across multiple infrastructures, making multi-cloud operations simple, efficient, and reliable,” said Adam Parco, VP engineering of Mirantis.

“Users are able to reduce operational overhead and the need for cloud- and platform-specific skills.

“Container Cloud enables workload and automation portability between on-premises data centers and public clouds — and provides single points of integration — to provide automated cluster provisioning and developer self-service.”

Mirantis Container Cloud enables business to:

Build and operate containers and VM clouds anywhere, all consistent with one another.

Observe, scale, and non-disruptively update all from a single pane of glass.

Use one set of automation controls, instead of many different forms of automation.

Port applications easily from one infrastructure to another, minimizing spend and maximizing performance — and avoiding lock-in.

Maximally (and dynamically) utilize existing private clouds to run modern container workloads without complexity.

Updates in Mirantis Container Cloud include:

VMware Provider

Kubernetes-centric Grafana Dashboards in StackLight

StackLight support for VMware Provider

Multi-Cloud support for bare metal

Multiple NIC support for bare metal provider

In addition, new features in Mirantis Kubernetes Engine deliver enhanced security for Kubernetes with critical secure administrative access to clusters.

Now, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine can be configured with Two Factor Authentication (2FA), using a generic Time-based One Time Password (TOTP) 2FA authenticator, like YubiKey or Google Authenticator, providing the second factor.

Adding 2FA provides a trusted-and-tested method for improving login security to help prevent many kinds of attacks. Mirantis Kubernetes Engine now ships with Kubernetes 1.20, which includes many enhancements.

Mirantis Secure registry now includes support for Helm charts. In the latest version, users can store and browse Helm charts, optionally store provenance files, and lint charts for conformance to best practices.

The Helm repository and linting functionality is fully accessible via the Mirantis Secure Registry API, and it is even possible to use popular Helm plugins such as ChartMuseum’s helm-push.

In order to enable dynamic security policies, this Mirantis Secure Registry release also includes a new feature known as Running Image Enforcement.

With this feature, users can create policies that prevent images from being pulled from the registry when new vulnerabilities are discovered.

This ensures that organizational security policies are enforced according to the most up-to-date vulnerability information.