Discover Identity Theft Protection helps consumers protect their personal information

Discover announced Discover Identity Theft Protection, a fee-based identity theft protection product that provides individuals with credit and identity monitoring, alerts and fraud resolution services, is available to all U.S. consumers.

This expansion comes as identity theft reports more than doubled nationwide from 2019 to 2020, according to the consumer watchdog Federal Trade Commission.

For nearly two decades, Discover has helped protect cardmembers from identity theft and fraud.

Discover Identity Theft Protection monitors customers’ personal information daily on the dark web and three major credit bureaus, sends alerts if suspicious activity is detected, provides U.S.-based identity theft specialists to resolve issues if they happen and reimburses customers up to $1 million in covered losses related to identity theft insurance.

“Discover Identity Theft Protection gives our cardmembers peace of mind and comfort,” said Shannon Kors, vice president of marketing at Discover.

“We’re now passing on that same level of protection to everyone as more consumer habits shift online, and concerns rise about who can get access to personal information and what they can do with it.

“Protecting your identity also means protecting your financial well-being, which is one of the cornerstones of Discover’s mission.”

Similar protections also extend to as many as 10 of the subscriber’s children, under the age of 18.