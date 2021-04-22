Storj DCS now helps developers build on the decentralized cloud with ease

Storj announced a new multi-tenant, S3-compatible gateway that enables developers to easily take advantage of the unsurpassed privacy and security benefits of Storj DCS (Decentralized Cloud Storage).

The new Storj DCS product replaces the company’s Tardigrade offering and delivers a new onboarding experience, lower pricing, and added features so developers can start building on the decentralized cloud with ease.

With the new multi-tenant gateway, developers can now simply change a few lines of code in their existing Amazon S3-compatible applications to immediately start storing data on Storj DCS, giving them redundancy that goes beyond multi-region, encryption by default, and edge-based security at a fraction of the cost of single-region services from other providers.

The update also includes new features like multi-part upload that improve performance when storing large objects on Storj DCS.

“Developers love the simplicity of the cloud but are increasingly finding themselves conflicted with the privacy and security shortcomings of centralized cloud storage providers,” says Ben Golub, Storj Executive Chairman and CEO.

“New technologies and approaches like decentralization and the Storj DCS multi-tenant gateway mean developers can have better ownership and control of their data at a lower cost and without any extra effort, so they can build more secure and private applications.”

Since Storj released its production decentralized cloud storage service, Tardigrade, in 2020, developers have applauded its speed, consistent performance, revolutionary privacy, and superior security.

The launch of Storj DCS and the multi-tenant gateway enables developers to simply direct new objects to Storj DCS or easily migrate existing S3-compatible applications to the decentralized cloud without running any additional software or making extensive code changes.

The multi-tenant gateway means Storj can now support new use cases, such as web applications and data migration from centralized cloud providers.

The multi-tenant gateway is deployed in multiple locations around the world which have peering relationships with the large centralized cloud providers, making data migration and hybrid operations much faster and much less expensive.

Storj will continue to support locally hosted gateways as a first-class option for those customers who prefer to host their own gateways.

With multi-part upload, customers’ files that are uploaded to Storj DCS are split into multiple parts and later reassembled into a single object for increased efficiency and flexibility.

While Storj historically has delivered more consistent performance than legacy cloud storage providers due to its decentralized architecture, multi-part uploads further optimize performance for large objects and many new use cases.

Storj customers have reported many benefits while using its products, including resistance to ransomware and tampering by bad actors.

Its edge-based security model means only the data owners and those they authorize can access files stored on Storj DCS.

The product also has more consistent performance due to its decentralized architecture, which divides objects into many pieces for redundancy, distributes them globally, and then downloads from the fastest locations.

“Powering more than 900,000 servers and millions of websites, Plesk and cPanel are very excited to offer web professionals a new way to back up their websites and servers,” says Lukas Hertig, SVP Business Development at Plesk/WebPros Group.

“Storj DCS is integrated with our products through its native S3 integration and extends our range of backup offering towards the decentralized world.

“Decentralized cloud storage is the future of web3, but it’s also a way to become more independent of centralized players in this market, at 20 percent of the price of comparable offerings with the same enterprise service level agreements.”

Along with the launch of Storj DCS, the company has also lowered its pricing by more than half for storage and more than 80 percent for bandwidth.

Storage costs on Storj DCS will now be charged at $4 per terabyte per month (previously $10) and bandwidth costs will now be lowered to $7 per terabyte per month (previously $45).

These low costs, combined with superior privacy, security, and redundancy that goes beyond multi-region—plus enterprise service level agreements—make switching to Storj DCS an obvious choice for developers around the world.

Storj DCS also offers a free plan for developers and small projects that allows them to store and download 150 GB of data a month split across three projects.

“Over the past year, we’ve gathered our customers’ feedback to further refine our decentralized cloud storage service, greatly simplify the onboarding process, and drastically lower costs for developers who are looking for cloud storage that is not only affordable, but private, secure, reliable, and enterprise-grade,” said Paul Ford, Storj CMO.

“The new Storj DCS delivers everything developers and companies want for their object storage needs, and the new onboarding process will make the adoption of decentralized cloud storage easier than even traditional services.”

Storj DCS has integrations with developers’ favorite open-source software tools, including: FileZilla, MongoDB, Duplicati, Plesk, Rclone, and more.

These integrations are driven by developers demanding new tools, capabilities, and services that provide the benefits decentralized systems deliver.

By integrating with Storj DCS, developer tools and platforms can give customers superior privacy and security.

Decentralized systems with boundary-less architectures also deliver better resiliency and fault tolerance.