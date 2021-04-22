VMware Anywhere Workspace provides secure experience to employees anywhere in the world

The way we work has changed forever. And now that leading companies have seen the benefits of remote work, they want to do more than just support it. They want to become truly distributed businesses that can work from anywhere.

To address this shift, VMware is announcing VMware Anywhere Workspace, a solution designed to help companies deliver better and more secure experiences to their employees no matter where they are in the world.

“Work is what you do, not where you do it. As businesses reimagine where and how teams collaborate and innovate, they must do more than transform.

“They must reform their mindset to create a digital-first culture that puts employee experience first,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware.

“We developed VMware Anywhere Workspace with this new way of working in mind. It will play an important role in creating stronger, more focused, and more resilient businesses.”

Introducing VMware Anywhere Workspace

VMware Anywhere Workspace empowers today’s anywhere workforce by removing the friction that can exist between IT systems and employees.

This creates better experiences and broader, more effective security. All with less cost and operational overhead.

VMware Anywhere Workspace sets the foundation and a vision for how to enable the future of work. It helps customers:

Manage multi-modal employee experience anywhere so employees can work smarter and be more productive. It gives them access to a great user experience and consistent performance on any device, from any location, over any network. Plus, it improves the way in which IT can deliver services to users.

so employees can work smarter and be more productive. It gives them access to a great user experience and consistent performance on any device, from any location, over any network. Plus, it improves the way in which IT can deliver services to users. Secure the distributed edge with broader and more effective security. This lets any user access any app from any device. VMware’s zero trust approach combines network security to the edge with endpoint security and management.

with broader and more effective security. This lets any user access any app from any device. VMware’s zero trust approach combines network security to the edge with endpoint security and management. Automate the workspace so that IT is not only more simple, responsive, and efficient, but more modern too. This lets businesses focus on the outcomes they want instead of the tasks they need to do. All powered by intelligent management of workflows, compliance, and performance.

Anywhere Workspace technologies

VMware Anywhere Workspace is now available and brings together the benefits of three innovative solutions:

VMware Workspace ONE provides unified endpoint management, desktop and app virtualization, and a variety of employee experience, productivity, and security related solutions.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud brings cloud-native endpoint and workload protection.

VMware SASE will combine SD-WAN capabilities with cloud-delivered security functions, including cloud web security, zero trust network access, and firewalling. These capabilities will be delivered as-a-service from a global network of points of presence (PoPs).

VMware Anywhere Workspace features unique integration points between the solutions, with more planned over time. For example:

Carbon Black Cloud and Workspace ONE integrate to bring physical and virtual endpoint management and security capabilities together.

Workspace ONE and SASE services (VMware SD-WAN, Work from Home networking, VMware Secure Access) integrate to deliver zero trust network access (ZTNA) over globally deployed POPs.

“A truly hybrid workforce is one that is enabled to work in any location, across any network and device, and with no trade-offs when it comes to employee productivity.

“However, delivering against this ideal has proven challenging for businesses that often rely on a complex set of legacy security practices and technologies,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst, Omdia.

“New security, management, and employee productivity solutions and practices are needed if businesses are to optimally enable and secure a more hybrid, anywhere workforce.

“This value proposition is at the core of VMware’s new solution, and it is one that has great potential to help the vendor become an important partner for businesses looking to embrace the Future of Work.”

What the future of work looks like for VMware customers

Deutsche Telekom is a German global IT services and consulting company. Florian Mösch, senior executive program manager, commented, “I don’t expect to see a dramatic change in the current distributed work situation but rather adjustments to it.

“For instance, employees are not likely to return to the office five days a week, but maybe once a week or on a bi-weekly basis. Solutions like VMware Anywhere Workspace will make it easier for organizations to support employee choice while maintaining productivity and preserving its collaborative culture.”

Twitter is an open service that’s home to a world of diverse people, perspectives, ideas, and information.

Andrew Sopko, head of IT at Twitter, said, “We’ve tried other platforms for device management, and we’ve used a variety of different security applications, but ultimately, this VMware solution is helping us solve multiple business challenges while providing the visibility to keep our endpoint environment secure.

“Anywhere Workspace will help Twitter better enable a future in which thousands of employees continue to work remotely.”