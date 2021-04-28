Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core offers video streaming service providers a customizable DRM solution

Verimatrix announced the expansion of its cloud-based SaaS offering, with the release of Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core service.

The release serves as a significant step forward in the DRM space, offering video streaming service providers, content owners and operators the chance to set up a customizable, powerfully secured cloud-based DRM system within minutes while only paying for the capabilities and scalability they need at the time.

“It’s a DRM system that is built to address the needs of today’s video streaming providers, as they need it,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix.

“Precisely optimized for use in the cloud, Verimatrix’s Multi-DRM Core enables video streaming providers to be up and running literally within minutes – accompanied by the true carrier-grade security and redundancy capabilities.

“DRM core is another milestone in Verimatrix’s transition to cloud-based offerings, providing service reliability, scalability, and security.

“We’re pleased to offer this innovative and cost-effective solution at a time when fast implementation is becoming a decisive differentiator within the industry.”

Natively built for the cloud, Multi-DRM Core is uniquely containerized so as to allow video streaming providers to select the best approach for their needs as well as their service level agreement (SLA) requirements.

Top benefits include: