WALLIX appoints Yoann Delomier as OT Business Developer

WALLIX announced the expansion of its channel team with the appointment of Yoann Delomier as Operational Technology (OT) Business Developer.

In his new role, Delomier will be responsible for helping WALLIX to raise its presence in the industrial space. This will include building strategic alliances with partners specialising in industrial engineering, such as the recent Fives agreement.

Delomier has over a decade of experience in the cyber security space and specialises in supporting industrial production environments. Before joining WALLIX, he spent most of his career at AXIANS, the French VINCI Energies brand dedicated to ICT solutions.

Delomier will also focus on expanding the WALLIX Business Partner Programme by developing the network of specialised OT partners. In addition, he will continue to restructure and develop the programme by offering local and differentiated approaches to meet the challenges, data protection requirements and regulations for industrial environments.

Yoann Delomier’s announcement follows the recent appointment of Kristine Kirchner as VP Channel EMEA, and cement’s WALLIX’s commitment to building its channel programme across Europe.

The company announced earlier this year its acceleration and strategic focus on key sectors such as industry and health, through partners specialised in industrial technologies.

Yoann Delomier commented, “The cybersecurity challenges in operational technology have never been higher than today. I am delighted to join a company that is helping to secure Industry 4.0 by relying on a strong network of partners who have the will and skills to do so.

“I am particularly proud to participate in the development of alliances with industrial engineering specialist partners like Fives. They, like WALLIX, assert their digital responsibility by considering that cybersecurity must be integrated ‘by design’, in any digital tool.”

Kristine Kirchner, VP EMEA Channel at WALLIX added, “The arrival of Yoann reflects WALLIX’s desire to strengthen our position in the OT sector, both in Europe and in the rest of the world. Yoann’s cybersecurity expertise applied to industrial technologies is a real added value for us and will allow us to closely address the needs of the industrial sector.

“He will be instrumental in offering solutions guaranteeing the continuity of activity, regulatory compliance, and resilience to the cyber-attacks.”

WALLIX has years of experience in supporting industrial companies in all sectors with a tailor-made “business transformation” offering, adapted to address specific needs.

This includes providing secure remote access, supporting access to critical resources, strengthening passwords and safeguarding the complete supply chain with a robust privileged access management strategy. WALLIX’s customers include leaders in the aerospace, automotive, healthcare, retail, and public sectors, including water management.

WALLIX is also partner and active member of GIMELEC, a group of 200 companies in the electronics sector, generating 15 billion Euros in turnover, and of GEPPIA, a group of 150 industrialists who achieve a cumulative turnover of 1.8 billion Euros with their end customers.

WALLIX’s role within these groups is to raise the industry’s level of maturity in cybersecurity and to support standardisation.