Qohash expands U.S. office presence and appoints three senior account executives

Qohash expanded its U.S. presence with a New Jersey office and three senior account executives who will focus on sales in the U.S. market.

Qohash Solutions, Inc. was launched to accelerate access to the company’s cloud-based Qostodian Prime data risk management platform nationally and in the New York metro area, where many major financial institutions are based.

Interest in cloud-based data security solutions has increased over the past year as employees have shifted to remote work due to COVID-19.

According to research from Owl Labs, nearly 70 percent of full-time workers in the U.S. now work from home, and sensitive data exposure is rising as a result. In 2020, almost 73 percent of businesses encountered a sensitive data leak, according to Microsoft research.

“U.S. financial institutions and businesses in general are waking up to the huge data security challenge that comes with work-from-home,” said Jean Le Bouthillier, CEO of Qohash. “They’re searching for better solutions to track and monitor their sensitive data when employees are outside the office.”

The first round of U.S. hiring includes Jesus Cabrera, Adrian Douglas, and Ameer Shihadeh, all senior account executives with significant cybersecurity technology experience. The new office will function virtually, with account executives working remotely around the New Jersey suburbs, centrally located to Wall Street.

“Interest in our cutting-edge data risk management platform is strong because many financial institutions are currently using outdated technology that’s not holding up during the pandemic,” said Le Bouthillier.

“With these hires and our new U.S. presence, we’re making it easier for U.S. financial institutions to understand that comprehensive data discovery and protection is more affordable and technically feasible than they think.”

Qohash currently offers two solutions for financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada, a cloud-based data risk management platform, Qostodian Prime, and an on-premise data discovery tool, Qostodian Recon.