Mandiant Managed Defense now supports Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

FireEye announced that Mandiant Managed Defense, Mandiant’s managed detection and response service, now supports Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

This integration reflects the Mandiant strategy to augment security teams with actionable intelligence from the frontlines, regardless of security controls to maximize technology investments.

Together, Mandiant and Microsoft customers can quickly and effectively investigate the most impactful events leveraging proven response tactics to direct swift, decisive action in security operations.

“With threat conditions changing constantly, companies require trusted expertise with powerful analytical capabilities to ensure accurate and decisive execution – this is where Mandiant shines,” said Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President, Managed Defense and Advanced Practices, FireEye.

“Working with Microsoft to integrate the expertise and intelligence from Mandiant into Microsoft Defender for Endpoint provides significantly enhanced security value to our joint customers. We are committed to delivering solutions that help customers respond faster to cyber threats, mitigating impact.”

“Combining Microsoft security technology with Mandiant intelligence and expertise helps give our customers an increased ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats in the ever evolving and complex threat landscape,” said Ann Johnson, CVP Security, Compliance, and Identity Business Development, Microsoft.

Managed Defense expertise is available to maximize effectiveness for customers regardless of endpoint – currently that means either FireEye Endpoint Security, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, or both.

Mandiant Managed Defense leverages Mandiant’s frontline detections as well as its leading incident response expertise. Mandiant’s speed at integrating frontline intelligence and findings from advanced threat hunting to protect customers at scale is what sets Managed Defense apart.