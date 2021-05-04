OwnBackup hires three cybersecurity experts in Tel Aviv

OwnBackup announces the hire of three top cybersecurity experts, based in Tel Aviv, Israel. These executives are known for their deep cybersecurity capabilities, and bring elite data security expertise to the OwnBackup team.

The additions will facilitate the development of new SaaS security offerings. The new members have a rich background in cybersecurity, having served long and illustrious careers in top Israeli government cybersecurity units, such as Unit 81 and 8200.

After leaving military service, they served in some of the leading cybersecurity companies in the country, where they were instrumental in the development of world-class products.

“We are thrilled to announce these hires. The new team will bolster our SaaS data protection capabilities and further accelerate our expansion in the space.

“Security experts are in high demand across the globe, and we are excited to have a group as talented as this team join us in Tel Aviv,” says Sam Gutmann, CEO at OwnBackup. “This is further evidence of our commitment to attracting and developing the top talent in our industry.”

OwnBackup has invested heavily in R&D and looks to make more investments moving forward, indicated by its recent Series D Investment of $167.5 million co-led by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures, with existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Vertex Ventures, and Oryzn Capital.

The addition of the executives in Tel Aviv reinforces OwnBackup’s commitment to the Israeli market and the highly skilled developers in it.

Moriah Azulay added, “We are excited to join OwnBackup. Our experience and expertise in the data security space will be a perfect complement to the phenomenal R&D team in Israel. The rapid business growth, long-term vision, and quality of talent that OwnBackup offers are among the major reasons we decided to join.”

OwnBackup was founded in Israel, and has a major presence in the United States, EMEA and APAC. The company continues its global expansion as it grows to address market and client needs.

This expansion in the Israeli market is the latest in a deliberate effort at talent acquisition. The continuous growth and talent development are critical to OwnBackup’s success to date. This move gives the company more access to the cybersecurity community in Israel and abroad.