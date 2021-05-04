SNP introduces three packaged solutions for moving SAP workloads to the cloud and for S/4HANA

SNP has announced three CrystalBridge solution packages for moving SAP workloads to the cloud and for S/4HANA.

Addressing customer needs for cloud and SAP S/4HANA migrations, delayed due to prerequisite projects, delivery risks, and high migration costs, SNP introduced three packaged solutions that compress project timelines, contain fees, and minimize business downtime during cutover for these initiatives.

The new package options include SAP ECC landscape migration to the cloud, including application upgrades, database re-platforming, and Unicode conversions; selective data transition for ECC landscapes; and cloud migration from SAP ECC to S/4HANA. Proof of concept options for each of the packages are also available.

“SNP offers the ideal solution package at a fixed price tailored to each customer’s size and objectives,” says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. “Customers benefit from SNP’s project expertise, proven to eliminate risk and minimize business disruption. This offering provides enterprises with the security needed to step into the cloud.”

“Enabling customers and partners with quick and easy access to SNP solutions is our primary goal in developing these cloud migration packages,” adds Tom Rosinski, SNP North America’s President. “Partners can seamlessly integrate these packages into their own offerings to provide users with an optimal end-to-end solution.

“And customers benefit from a fast, secure, and highly automated migration to the cloud and SAP S/4HANA with SNP’s data transformation platform, CrystalBridge, which provides a manageable path for realizing cloud benefits and S/4 innovations.”

SNP’s packaged cloud and SAP S/4HANA migration solutions are immediately available. Each package is offered in four different sizes. In addition, companies can add downtime optimization and proof of concept for a test system.