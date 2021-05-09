Seclore Security24 enables organizations to protect sensitive data and meet privacy regulations

Seclore announced fast and seamless provisioning of data-centric security in the cloud. Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform on the cloud can be delivered automatically as a service within 24 hours, requiring no IT administration.

The modern workplace is driving the growth of collaboration and data sharing of sensitive information on the cloud.

However, to protect and control the data, experienced project teams are presented with complex and time-intensive tasks to provision infrastructure, install software and test integrations with existing infrastructure. Implementing these solutions takes weeks to months for project teams to complete.

“The security skill demand-supply gap is ever increasing. Enterprises typically have to wait months for security initiatives to deliver value, which generates fatigue, costs, and overhead.

“With Security24, Seclore has automated the process of provisioning, integration, verification, and enablement of its data-centric security offering to speed up time to value and reduce IT overhead.” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore.

The Security24 offering enables organizations to protect sensitive emails and attachments at scale. Sensitive emails and attachments can be automatically protected based on security policies with no user intervention or protected manually by users. Protecting sensitive data when shared or stored in the cloud mitigates the threat of losing it.

“The capability to automatically provision Seclore Rights Management in the cloud within a day allows organizations to adopt best-in-class data-centric security with no IT overhead,” said Abhijit Tannu, Seclore CTO. “Organizations can adopt the cloud quickly and easily ensuring their sensitive data is secure and compliant.”