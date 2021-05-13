NETGEAR extends Orbi Pro portfolio with WiFi 6 Mini for small businesses and home-based offices

NETGEAR announced the latest WiFi 6 addition to the Orbi Pro portfolio. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) Dual-band Mesh System with its attractive price point is designed for small businesses and home-based offices.

With an WiFi 6 (802.11ax) multi-node mesh system, the base configuration of an Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini system (SXK30) comprises a router and a satellite. Each router and satellite also include an integrated NETGEAR Ethernet switch and delivers aggregate WiFi speeds of up to 1.8Gbpsi.

The base configuration of the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System (SXK30) provides up to 4000 sq. ft. of coverage. Up to three (3) additional satellites (sold separately), expand the WiFi coverage of the system to up to 10,000 sq. ft.

Work-from-home security and performance

In an era where business professionals and students are working and learning from home, network congestion and security are real issues. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh system provides the capability to maintain secure and separate WiFi channels.

Featuring the latest WiFi data security protocol, WPA3, along with support for up to 4 separate SSIDs and VLANs, the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System enables network streams to be securely separated from each other, for example by creating a work-from-home network stream, a learn-from-home network stream, an entertainment network stream, and a guest/customer network stream.

To enable a business-friendly network environment, Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini has four gigabit ethernet LAN ports in each satellite unit and three such LAN ports in the router unit. This makes it easier to securely connect wired peripherals, such as printers, scanners, point-of-sale systems, TVs, cameras, gaming consoles, etc.

“Work-from-home and distance learning are here to stay. However, choppy audio or dropped video calls and extended file transfer times have become commonplace disruptions to daily operations. The new Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Dual-band Mesh system satisfies the demands of users working or learning from home. It is a business-friendly WiFi network, offering higher speeds, improved security, and greater coverage, thus helping enhance user productivity and mixed network security,” said Doug Cheung, senior product line manager of SMB Wireless for NETGEAR.

Easy local installation and remote cloud management with NETGEAR Insight

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini is built for small business professionals who demand easy and intuitive installation and management. Easy setup is enabled via a browser version or a downloadable mobile device App version of the Insight App.

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini includes a 1-year subscription of Insight Premium or Pro with purchase. With NETGEAR Insight, an authorized administrator can remotely change network parameters such as SSID, VLAN, and DHCP Subnet on the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) Dual-band Mesh System.

Additionally, administrators can set event alarms and receive event-based alerts from their WiFi 6 mesh system; and perform firmware updates or track configuration history.

Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) Dual-band Mesh System is available and shipping today in North America and will be available in the United Kingdom and European Union later this month.