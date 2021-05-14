Moogsoft’s new product features add simplicity and optimize user experience

Moogsoft announced the launch of new product features and several updates, including extending integration capabilities to easily and openly connect disparate tools and data into a single source through the unique “Create Your Own Integration” and hybrid-cloud experiences; driving incident workflow automation to reduce toil using workflow auto close automation, tag aggregation and context, and automatic event enrichment; and making configuration and the lives of users even easier with secure credential store, data configuration overview and personalization.

The announcement of Moogsoft’s new product updates follows the release of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, which stated, “AIOps platforms enhance a broad range of IT practices, including I&O, DevOps, SRE and service management. … There is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps. This is due to the rapid growth in data volumes and pace of change … that cannot wait on humans to derive insights.”

As the industry evolves, Moogsoft continues to release significant product updates, pushing innovation to newfound levels in order to simplify the distillation of metric and event data into meaningful insights.

The new product features allow Moogsoft users to optimize productivity and focus time back on innovation. The features and updates include the following:

Extending integration capabilities to easily and openly connect disparate tools and data

“Create Your Own Integration” updates and enhancements

“Create Your Own Integration” is an industry first. It’s the easiest and most transparent integration approach to connect all your disparate observability and monitoring tools. It allows users to generate a custom API endpoint to which they can send any raw event and/or metric data. Users are able to view the received payloads and easily map the data they choose to Moogsoft fields. Moogsoft then automatically normalizes and correlates the events into incidents users can action.

With the latest update, users have the capability to integrate payloads that include multiple events within. This saves an immense amount of time, resources and money with complete transparency to get connected and operating quickly.

Microsoft Azure App Insights integration (beta)

Azure App Insights is a cloud-to-cloud integration that provides an administrator with the ability to ingest metric data that is configured in Microsoft Azure. The metric data will then be analyzed to establish the normal operating behavior with an upper and lower threshold.

If the metric deviates from the normal behavior, an anomaly event will occur. This allows users to understand the difference between a normal behavior and a potential issue that they need to address and eliminates the need for administrators to manually create a threshold for each metric.

By understanding an application’s normal behavior and acting on the context Moogsoft provides, users are able to resolve issues quickly and learn from them to build more resiliency, improving stability and ultimately their customer experience.

Drive incident workflow automation to reduce TOIL

Automatic event enrichment with Auto Classify (beta)

Traditionally, it takes a number of rules and queries to classify alerts into known infrastructure elements and the associated types of failures (e.g. Network | Availability), which is how all enrichment features work for an event management product. Until now. Moogsoft Classification uses ML to analyze your data and automatically determine the infrastructure element and type of failure so you don’t have to. This frees up time to focus on the more important tasks, like increasing reliability, innovating or perhaps getting a little more sleep.

Extended workflow automation with Auto Close

Auto Close is a configurable setting that extends workflow automation to automatically close any alerts or incidents when they meet the time and criteria the user sets. When the user fixes that nagging issue and the clear event comes through, or the metric falls back into the normal behavior, the alert severity will automatically move to “clear”’ and the status to “resolved.” Once all alerts are resolved and the time has reached the user’s configured time, the alerts and incidents will automatically close. This saves yet one more step so users can get back to an innovative vibe and improve products and services.

Automated incident context with tags

With Moogsoft, the context needed to stay well within SLA and SLOs is right in front of you. Incidents will automatically aggregate and deduplicate all the tags from alerts, including any custom tags created along the way. This provides users with the fastest path to remediation through automated incident context so they can lower mean-time-to-resolve and remain within SLA and SLOs.

Making configuration and users’ lives even easier

Navigation updates

The Moogsoft navigation is incredibly slick and easy to use, allowing users to hover, or expand, for as long as they’d like. Each area has been carefully designed to get users where they need to be in a single click while also providing some insights into the flow of data through the product and how things are connected. Easy and smooth navigation saves precious seconds and helps SRE teams understand even more so they don’t have to waste clicks and time trying to find what they need. After all, they want to resolve the issue and get back to doing what matters most.

Data flow and configuration overview

To get the full value out of observability and AIOps products, users need to understand not only the concepts but how data flows and the product can be configured. That’s why the very first page when a user logs in shows exactly how data flows through the product and all the different items that can be configured. Users are able to get up and running in no time flat so they can spend more time developing and less time figuring out how to operate everything.

Secure credential store

Moogsoft saves time when configuring any integration or when a new monitoring source is discovered by safely and securely storing the credentials that are already entered. Users can reuse these for specific integrations or all integrations. It’s their choice.

But the bottom line is Moogsoft saves the trouble of needing to remember and enter credentials every time. This allows monitoring discovery to run and find new sources to monitor so users never miss an event and get caught off-guard. Users are able to focus on improving and automating more instead of constantly configuring and trying to understand what needs to be monitored.

API keys and role based access control

As an administrator, you can see everyone’s level of access, including who has access to the APIs via API keys that are directly associated with a user’s ID. If a user is suspended or deleted, the API key is automatically deleted as well. Administrators can also elevate user privileges to share admin activities. This saves precious time and ensures that teams are staying within access compliance automatically.

Personalization and interactions

New personalization capabilities allow users to change the order of columns, which columns are displayed and even the refresh rate of their UI to display new information at a preferred rate. This will allow users to take better advantage of different interactions, like the “Assign to Me” shortcut, and view the most relevant information so they can make faster decisions to fix issues quickly and efficiently. Companies depend on SRE teams day-in and day-out, and every second counts. Personalized UI will help to keep organizations running smoothly.

“In a period of immense growth, our team is working harder than ever to allow development, ITOps and SRE teams to work more efficiently,” said Adam Frank, Moogsoft Vice President, Product Management and UX Design.

“Simplicity within the user experience continues to be at the forefront of everything we release – from new and improved navigation to the ease-of-use of our industry-leading open and transparent integrations – making it even easier for our customers to take advantage of observability with AIOps and allowing them to develop more and operate less.”

The launch of Moogsoft’s new features follows the announcement of significant company milestones, including 100% QoQ growth that has further fueled record expansion and 105% net dollar retention rate, alongside the company now being fully funded.