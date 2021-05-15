TP-Link introduces four smart home solutions for 24/7 whole-home security and control

TP-Link introduced the Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording (KC400) and the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, 24/7 Recording (KC410S) security cameras, offering crystal clear 2K HD video with secure local storage for continuous recording. TP-Link also introduced the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10) and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40), a pair of refreshed smart plug solutions for whole-home automation with remote and voice control of any appliance.

“We’re excited to introduce four new smart home solutions designed to make everyday activities easier, safer, and more productive,” said Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA. “The Kasa Smart Cameras feature crystal clear 2K HD video, so users always know what’s going on around them and with the Kasa Smart Plugs, their home appliances are always connected and accessible with a touch of a button.”

Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording (KC400)

The Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording helps keep an eye on your home so you can have peace of mind. Crystal clear 2K HD video provides outstanding image quality, capturing delicate details and vivid colors. With 850nm infrared LEDs, Kasa Spot detects activity up to 30 feet away and captures high-quality video, even in total darkness.

With AI algorithms, Kasa Spot can recognize people, motion and sound. Get push alerts via the Kasa Smart app according to the activity zones, trigger mode and detection sensitivity you choose, then communicate in real-time with the built-in microphone and speaker. Footage can be saved continuously on a microSD card (up to 256 GB), or on the cloud for up to 30 days with a Kasa Care subscription plan.

Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, 24/7 Recording (KC410S)

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt features sharp and clear 2K HD video with 4 MP high resolution, allowing video capture with intense detail and colors—even when you zoom in. And, with the Starlight Night Vision feature, you can capture colorful videos even in low-light environments with a highly sensitive starlight sensor. The Motion Tracking feature detects a subject and then tracks and follows it to keep it within view.

Additionally, with Patrol Mode, you can set multiple distinct viewpoints and program your camera to keep an eye on each region at selected intervals. Finally, secure local storage lets you save footage continuously on a microSD card (up to 256 GB). You can also subscribe to a Kasa Care plan for cloud storage up to 30 days.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10)

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug is the perfect smart, simple and small Wi-Fi Plug to fit in tight spaces without blocking adjacent sockets. With the Kasa Smart app, control any of your connected devices from afar and set schedules without any hassle, no more worrying about which devices were left powered on. Additionally, versatile voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby allow for hands-free control.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40)

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40) features long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with a built-in power amplifier. Two AC outlets can work together or be controlled independently with a 15A/1875W max for each. The Kasa Smart app lets you access your devices to make any changes from anywhere. Enjoying a barbecue outdoors and have your hands full of condiments or food? Just use a simple voice command with your outdoor plug and Alexa or Google Assistant can control your device. What’s more, the IP64 weatherproofing rating ensures your smart outdoor plug will be protected against the elements.