ClearDATA expands SaaS platform to automatically detect PHI in multi-cloud storage buckets

ClearDATA announced an expanded capability of their ClearDATA Healthcare Security and Compliance Platform, enabling healthcare organizations and their business associates to automatically detect protected health information (PHI) in multi-cloud storage buckets. Built using natural language processing and industry-leading machine learning models, this technology provides healthcare organizations and their partners with the ability to harness sensitive patient data while maintaining the privacy, security and compliance of their application.

“In today’s climate, cybersecurity breaches are at an all-time high, partially due to the industry’s accelerating cloud adoption to tackle the unique challenges healthcare has encountered during the pandemic,” said Suhas Kelkar, Chief Product Officer at ClearDATA. “This new technology offering enhances healthcare organizations’ ability to create secure environments for data that facilitate innovation, collaboration and scalability.”

Manually auditing storage buckets is not only inefficient, it introduces the potential for human error. Misidentifying or failing to identify sensitive data as PHI in cloud storage could put it at even greater risk of falling victim to a cybersecurity breach. According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over 65 percent of all security issues in the cloud stem from misconfiguration. Additionally, the solution ensures compliance with applicable privacy regulations that include HIPAA and GDPR.

“Integrating automated PHI detection into a healthcare organization’s cloud compliance strategy offers teams the peace of mind that sensitive data is consistently accounted for,” explained Darin Brannan, Chief Executive Officer at ClearDATA. “As the digital health revolution carries on, ClearDATA introduces solutions in which interoperability initiatives and sensitive data protection no longer have to be a tradeoff.”

PHI detection extends the ClearDATA Healthcare Security and Compliance Platform from the infrastructure layer through to the data layer. This builds upon the company’s prior feature launch that enabled healthcare organizations to mask or redact sensitive data for the purposes of leveraging structured and unstructured datasets containing PHI or PII.

All customers may request access to automate PHI discovery within their cloud storage buckets, including Amazon Web Service S3, Microsoft Azure Blob and Google Cloud Platform Cloud Storage.