Fidelis Cybersecurity acquires CloudPassage to enhance its Active XDR platform

Fidelis Cybersecurity announced the acquisition of CloudPassage. Founded in 2010, San Francisco-based CloudPassage safeguards cloud infrastructure for the world’s most-recognized brands in finance, e-commerce, gaming, B2B SaaS, healthcare, biotech, and digital media.

The CloudPassage Halo platform unifies security and compliance across servers, containers, and IaaS resources across any mix of public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Halo’s extensive automation capabilities streamline and accelerate workflows between InfoSec and DevOps.

“The acquisition of CloudPassage extends our vision to unify endpoint, network, cloud and deception in a single platform so our customers can detect and respond to adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle,” said Anup Ghosh, CEO of Fidelis Cybersecurity. “Adding the CloudPassage team and technology raises the bar in Active XDR. Not only can our customers get out in front of adversaries across hybrid environments, but they can now increase the cost and complexity to the adversary by incorporating deception technology.”

Fidelis Elevate is an Active XDR solution that helps SOC analysts regain the high ground and take control of enterprise security to proactively stop threats before they impact business.

Elevate unifies detection and response on endpoint (EDR), network (NDR), and cloud with integrated deception technologies. With CloudPassage Halo, Fidelis now better protects customers in the cloud with a proven, purpose-built unified cloud security platform.

“Digital transformation is driving cloud adoption to new heights, and enterprises are fast recognizing that full-stack security is critical for cloud security,” said Carson Sweet, founder and CEO of CloudPassage. “The combination of Fidelis’ market-leading XDR capabilities and CloudPassage’s battle-tested CSPM, CWPP, and container security automation will give the market the powerful, unified solution it has needed to secure both cloud-based application stacks and the network connectivity that enables them.” Sweet will assume the role of Chief Cloud Security Officer at Fidelis Cybersecurity.

With over 70 employees, CloudPassage’s team will be integrated into the Fidelis Cybersecurity organization to continue Halo product development and integration with the Fidelis XDR platform.