Blue Planet enables Neos Networks to automate service provisioning across its transport network

Neos Networks is deploying software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, to ensure better end-to-end visibility across its network and improved flexibility to support the ever changing needs of its customers.

Blue Planet enables Neos Networks to automate service provisioning across its multi-vendor and multi-layer transport network, which spans 24,000+ km, over 477 PoPs and 90 data centres, to deliver on-demand connectivity to on-net businesses, government departments and other public bodies.

“To underpin the UK’s digital ambitions, it’s important the operational environment efficiently supports a better connected future,” said Dave Eddy, COO, Neos Networks. “Blue Planet supports our commitment to achieving speed and scale as the dynamic requirements from our customers continue to evolve.”

Neos Networks is using Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) to automate on-net end-to-end provisioning across its multi-vendor Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks – as part of its goal to provide premier connectivity solutions to UK businesses.

By simplifying and automating service fulfillment, Neos Networks can concentrate on supporting its customers and challenge the norms of service delivery. Through this innovation, the provider can focus on providing reliable and essential connectivity for many of its customers that support critical national infrastructure.

“With Blue Planet, Neos Networks is giving its customers the ability to control their own services and offer on-demand capabilities to their customers,” said Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet. “By transforming its network, Neos Networks gains a leading edge on transformation while providing cloud-like experiences to its customers.”