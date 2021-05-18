Tom Hale joins RocketReach board of directors

RocketReach announced the appointment of Tom Hale, President of SurveyMonkey, to its board of directors. Mr. Hale is a seasoned industry executive with decades of experience driving strategic growth across leading enterprise, consumer, and developer-focused organizations.

“We’re very excited to welcome Tom to the RocketReach board. Tom has an incredible amount of experience helping category-defining technology companies scale, with particular expertise in product-led growth models. We look forward to Tom bringing this expertise and perspective to RocketReach in this next chapter of our growth,” said Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach.

“I’m thrilled to join the RocketReach Board during this exciting time in the Company’s development,” said Mr. Hale. “RocketReach has already achieved great success driving value for users through its data-driven product offering, and I believe the Company has only just begun to scratch the surface of its potential as an emerging leader in the B2B enablement space. I look forward to working closely with the Board and Management team as RocketReach accelerates growth and builds upon its momentum.”

Tom Hale biography

Mr. Hale currently serves as President of SurveyMonkey, a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, where he is responsible for overseeing engineering, infrastructure, product, product marketing, user experience and growth.

Before joining SurveyMonkey in 2016, he spent six years at HomeAway, an internet marketplace for vacation rentals, first as Chief Product Officer and then as Chief Operating Officer, where he helped lead the company through its IPO and subsequent acquisition by Expedia.

Prior to HomeAway, Mr. Hale served as Linden Lab’s Chief Product Officer, where he redesigned the consumer experience of Second Life. Before that, he spent over a decade at Macromedia and Adobe in various executive roles across general management, product management, and marketing. Mr. Hale currently serves on the Boards of Cars.com and NoiseAware and holds an AB from Harvard University.