CoreStack compliance and governance solution now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CoreStack announced the availability of its CoreStack AI-powered, multi-cloud compliance and governance solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. CoreStack customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

CoreStack empowers enterprises to enhance cloud operational efficiencies and optimize costs. It also assures comprehensive compliance with industry standards, regulations, and best practices such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CIS, Microsoft Azure Cloud Adoption Framework, and AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome CoreStack’s multi-cloud compliance and governance solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Built on cloud-native services, CoreStack augments Azure Governance to offer benefits such as unified visibility, deeper insights, rule-based automation to govern Azure, quantify governance, and seamless integration of Azure Governance with other enterprise tools. CoreStack achieves these results by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud platforms. It applies a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that leverages deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.

“Today, digital innovation is a top priority of every organization, and cloud is at the core of this digital agenda,” said Suren Singh, CoreStack Vice President of Global Partnerships. “CoreStack enables organizations to harness the full benefits of the cloud with its deeper visibility, automation, and governance. With global availability of our cutting-edge cloud governance and compliance solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are making it easy for organizations to be Digital Winners with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.