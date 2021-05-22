DataStax collaborates with NetApp to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data

DataStax announced a collaboration with NetApp to deliver full lifecycle management for cloud native data in its DataStax Enterprise database as well as open source Apache Cassandra clusters. As part of this partnership, the two companies have worked together to integrate the NetApp Astra data management service for Kubernetes workloads with DataStax Enterprise and Cassandra to provide a single pane of glass management for Cassandra data in modern containerized environments.

With companies adopting more cloud native applications, managing data and storage at scale becomes more important. DataStax Enterprise is a massively scalable, highly available, cloud-native database built on Apache Cassandra – an open source, scale-out database that runs across multiple cloud instances and locations.

NetApp Astra is a fully managed service for enterprises to manage, protect, and move their data-rich containerized workloads running on Kubernetes. With the tested and certified DataStax and NetApp solution, enterprises can automate the implementation of Cassandra clusters as well as simplify operations and lifecycle management processes around applications, data and container images on Kubernetes.

“Working with DataStax, we have made it easier for enterprises to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data,” commented Eric Han, vice president, product management for public cloud at NetApp. “With more enterprises looking to adopt Kubernetes and Cassandra, NetApp simplifies automating those processes to manage data over time, providing business continuity, security and data management services that unlock the best of cloud.”

“When companies want to adopt Kubernetes and create modern data applications, developers and IT operations teams have to think about how they will manage the data that their applications will create. DataStax Enterprise delivers the Cassandra-based scale-out database that can fulfill those requirements around data on Kubernetes,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer at DataStax. “Our partnership with NetApp makes it easier to manage storage resources and speed up deployments.”

The DataStax and NetApp integration provides the following benefits:

Faster time to value when delivering business applications through automatic storage provisioning and storage class setup processes

Improved application unit and system testing efficiency with cloning and migration of application clusters

Rich data management services, including data protection, business continuity and disaster recovery, active cloning, activity log, and more. This supports rapid recovery from a disaster, or point-in-time copy recovery of DataStax Enterprise or Apache Cassandra clusters to avoid bad transactions

Seamless portability and migration for Cassandra clusters, supporting enterprise companies with moving Kubernetes workloads and data between cloud locations

Consistent data management user interface with clear visualization of data protection status.

The DataStax and NetApp solution is available immediately.