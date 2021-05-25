StorMagic and Zerto have been validated with HPE Proliant servers to protect data intensive workloads

StorMagic announced that StorMagic SvSAN and Zerto have been validated with HPE Proliant servers. Delivered through the HPE Complete Program, this HPE validated solution allows customers to protect edge-to-edge, edge-to-core or edge-to-cloud workloads.

“The increased utilization of IoT, ML and AI has made edge computing a critical part of modern business operations, and emphasizes the importance of data protection for edge computing sites,” said Caroline Seymour, vice president, product marketing for Zerto. “We are excited to bring this new solution to market to give customers more options that lower the costs of and raise the level of protection for data stored at the edge.”

The Zerto platform based on continuous data protection (CDP) brings together disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility into a single, simple cloud data management and protection solution across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

SvSAN is a virtual SAN that makes the complex simple for edge computing environments, and is based on software-defined storage that eliminates the need for, and costs of, physical SANs. SvSAN combined with the Zerto platform and HPE ProLiant servers protects workloads both on and off the edge. Now offered through the HPE Complete portfolio of validated solutions, customers can access the ultimate protection for their edge computing data sets.

“HPE Complete assurance testing validates the compatibility, interoperability and reliability of our partner-based storage products, and makes them easy to acquire from HPE and our channel partners for end users globally,” said Chris Powers, VP, Collaborative Platform Development, HPE Storage and Big Data, HPE. “By combining our high performing, secure and versatile HPE ProLiant servers with StorMagic’s SvSAN and Zerto’s continuous data protection, we provide a compelling solution that customers can be confident in, to meet edge demands in environments with limited space and IT resources.”

“Data creation and compute resources continue to move to and grow at the edge, which can create IT challenges for markets like autonomous vehicles, oil and gas, ROBO and healthcare,” said Brian Grainger, CRO and member, board of directors. “Together, HPE, StorMagic and Zerto are delivering a perfect solution to protect data intensive workloads while meeting the demanding performance, processing and small footprint requirements for these sites.”

Availability

The new product is available immediately globally to end users through HPE Complete Partners, including Zerto.