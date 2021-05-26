Inseego collaborates with Net4 to bring the benefits of private 5G infrastructure to enterprise networks

Inseego announced a collaboration with Net4 to drive and simplify the deployment of 5G private networks for enterprise customers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The joint solution will leverage Net4’s platform for ultra-reliable 5G connectivity along with Inseego’s 5G fixed and mobile portfolio to deliver cellular-to-ethernet or Wi-Fi access gateway services to legacy wired or wireless client devices. Powered by leading operators including Verizon Business, Net4 is utilizing 5G Stand Alone (SA) technology to build private networks that deliver the maximum benefits of 5G.

Enterprises can optimize coverage, define specific frequency bands based on their needs and set up network slicing to suit their applications. 5G SA ensures that enterprise customers can achieve the lowest possible latency for critical applications on a massive scale.

“We are excited to partner with Net4 due to their proven track record and extensive reach in the United Kingdom and several markets in Europe,” said Simon Rayne, Inseego SVP & Managing Director UK, EMEA & APAC. “Our integrated end-to-end private 5G solution will enable many new use cases for enterprise customers.”

As a unique systems integrator, Net4 is deploying private networks over 5G for specific enterprise needs, and Inseego’s indoor, outdoor and industrial CPEs are a critical piece of the overall 5G solution.

“Net4 has been looking for a partner to create a fully integrated end-to-end private 5G network solution for its customers,” said Alex Taylor, CEO, Net4. “Given its deployment flexibility, Inseego’s enterprise-grade 5G portfolio is a great fit with our platform to provide a robust solution for our enterprise customers. The joint solution will allow our customers to take advantage of the low latency and reliable connectivity of 5G to connect any client device securely to the private mobile network.”

The joint solution between Inseego and Net4 will help to: